TUSAYAN, Coconino County — An Arizona man is suspected of lighting a Grand Canyon National Park employee’s car on fire, causing it to spread to a nearby structure on Saturday.

According to the Grand Canyon Office of Communications, first responders were called to a structure fire in the park’s South Rim concessionaire housing area at approximately 12 a.m.

Park officials said a park employee used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire before first responders arrived to extinguish the fire completely.

The park credits the employee for possibly saving the lives of the residents and the other cabins due to their quick actions.

“Following the incident, an employee’s vehicle was found severely damaged and connected to the suspected arsonist, a 21-year-old resident from Flagstaff,” stated the Grand Canyon press release.

According to the park, the 21-year-old was arrested for multiple DUI charges, along with arson, property damage, and trespassing charges.

The park said the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, Grand Canyon law enforcement rangers, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives will handle the investigation.