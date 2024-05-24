On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Russian Forward Ivan Demidov

May 24, 2024, 2:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

First up is Russian forward Ivan Demidov.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov

ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie called the 18-year-old the “second-best player in this draft” and has him projected to land with the Anaheim Ducks, who pick third spots ahead of Utah.

NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale and Adam Kimelman have Demidov dropping to picks No. 4 (Columbus Blue Jackets) and 5 (Montreal Canadiens), respectively. Morreale said Demidov is one of the “most naturally skilled players in the 2024 draft class.” Kimelman added the right winger has a “dynamic offensive skill set.”

Demidov will enter the NHL Draft coming off an impressive season and playoff campaign.

While many mock drafts have Utah adding a defenseman, getting a player like Demidov might be too good to pass up should he fall to No. 6.

The addition of Demidov to Utah’s young core of Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther, and Matias Maccelli could create a potent scoring attack for years to come. The young forward could also learn from veterans Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller, and Nick Schmaltz, who each scored 20 or more goals in 2023-24.

Demidov began his professional career at 16 years old when he debuted for SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

About Ivan Demidov

Date of Birth: December 10, 2005

Height: 5′ 11″

Shoots: Left

League: MHL

Current Team: SKA-1946

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 30

Goals: 23

Assists: 37

Points: 60

PIM: 20

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED STORIES

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kate Del Fava Inks Contract Extension With Utah Royals FC

The Utah Royals announced that defender Kate Del Fava signed a multi-year contract extension with the NWSL franchise.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Looks To Keep MLS Unbeaten Streak Alive Against FC Dallas

RSL hasn't lost in its last ten MLS games and the club looks to keep that streak going against FC Dallas in Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Give Maxx Crosby A $7.2 million Raise Over Next 2 Seasons, AP Source Says

The Las Vegas Raiders are rewarding star pass rusher Maxx Crosby with a $6 million raise this season and another $1.2 million next year.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz GM Justin Zanik Returns To Team Post Kidney Surgery

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik has rejoined the team after undergoing a kidney transplant in April.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Closer To Playing On Every Day Of Week As League’s Reach Keeps Growing

The NFL hasn't scheduled a game for every day of the week. Yet. It's all part of the NFL's plan to keep growing the game and the league.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Westlake Edge Rusher Sale Fano Commits To BYU Football

BYU picks up a commitment from a Westlake High School prospect.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Russian Forward Ivan Demidov