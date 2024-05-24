Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Russian Forward Ivan Demidov

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

First up is Russian forward Ivan Demidov.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov

ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie called the 18-year-old the “second-best player in this draft” and has him projected to land with the Anaheim Ducks, who pick third spots ahead of Utah.

Ivan Demidov had a monster run through January, averaging 3 points per game: • 7 games

• 9 goals

• 7 primary assists, 5 secondary assists

• 39 shots on goal

• Opponents outscored 17-0(!) while on the ice at even-strength#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/VNLOEJhTxe — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) February 6, 2024

NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale and Adam Kimelman have Demidov dropping to picks No. 4 (Columbus Blue Jackets) and 5 (Montreal Canadiens), respectively. Morreale said Demidov is one of the “most naturally skilled players in the 2024 draft class.” Kimelman added the right winger has a “dynamic offensive skill set.”

Demidov will enter the NHL Draft coming off an impressive season and playoff campaign.

While many mock drafts have Utah adding a defenseman, getting a player like Demidov might be too good to pass up should he fall to No. 6.

The addition of Demidov to Utah’s young core of Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther, and Matias Maccelli could create a potent scoring attack for years to come. The young forward could also learn from veterans Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller, and Nick Schmaltz, who each scored 20 or more goals in 2023-24.

Check out this rocket from Ivan Demidov this morning. Through not 1, but 2 sets of legs before finding the side door. He’s up to 11 goals and 26 points in 14 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/BzremOeOWv — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) April 17, 2024

Demidov began his professional career at 16 years old when he debuted for SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

About Ivan Demidov

Date of Birth: December 10, 2005

Height: 5′ 11″

Shoots: Left

League: MHL

Current Team: SKA-1946

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 30

Goals: 23

Assists: 37

Points: 60

PIM: 20

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland