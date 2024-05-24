RSL Looks To Keep MLS Unbeaten Streak Alive Against FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas – RSL hasn’t lost in its last ten MLS games and the club looks to keep that streak going against FC Dallas in Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Real and Dallas last faced off on September 20 in Utah. Despite leading in almost every stat, RSL fell to Dallas, 3-1.

RSL In Good Run Of Form As Dallas Matchup Approaches

Real Salt Lake currently sits atop the Western Conference with a record of 8-2-4.

The same can’t be said for Dallas who sits outside of the playoff picture in 13th with a record of 3-6-3.

RSL will look to keep this season’s unbeaten run alive while breaking another streak. Real hasn’t prevailed over Dallas since October 2021, losing or drawing in the four matchups since then.

Both sides have the same record in their last five games with three wins, one draw, and one loss.

Two of Dallas’ three wins came in the U.S. Open Cup while all three of RSL’s wins came in MLS play.

Real has a chance to add some space between them and the rest of the West with a win over Dallas. They currently sit four points ahead of Minnesota in second.

The United FC will play Colorado on Saturday. If the Rapids and RSL can both come out with three points, Real will have at least a six-point cushion between them and the 2-seed.

Who’s going to end up at the top of the Western Conference? 👀 Take a closer look at where each contender stands: https://t.co/rIScsfYApB pic.twitter.com/DtgdrdSBzg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2024

There are two players to keep an eye out for in Saturday’s match. Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango and Dallas’ Petar Musa.

Arango has emerged as an MVP candidate this season with 13 goals and eight assists through 14 games. Musa has caught his stride as of late, scoring four of his five goals this season in the past five games.

The match could come down to whichever club gets a better game from their top performer.

Four goals in his last five games. Petar Musa is heating up for @FCDallas. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N4QvfJS9L4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2024

Following the match in Dallas, Real Salt Lake will head to the Pacific Northwest for a match against the Seattle Sounders FC.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.