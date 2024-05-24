On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Water conservation in your Utah garden, what you need to know

May 24, 2024, 3:50 PM

Lawn - watering - irrigation - How Water Conservation...

Photo: Adobe Stock

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MITCHELL VON PUTTKAMMER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Best practices for water conservation in Utah were the topic of our show this week. Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes hosted the KSL Greenhouse Show at the Conservation Garden Park with the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District.

They spoke with multiple water experts about best practices for water conservation in Utah this season.

Utah and the smart sprinkler rebate

Every homeowner in Utah qualifies for a ‘smart’ sprinkler controller rebate according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

Depending on your chosen model, the rebate can cover almost the entire cost of this new watering technology.

It’s hard to overstate the convenience a smart controller brings into the watering equation, said KSL Greenhouse host Taun Beddes. It can show you which areas have already been watered, if, for instance, you’re managing your lawn with a partner.

Smart sprinklers also track local weather. This feature tells the sprinkler not to run during rain or high wind.

There are a few requirements to follow in order to obtain the rebate. A homeowner must fill out an application within 30 days of buying the sprinkler, and show proof of purchase.

There are several other incentives that homeowners might be able to take advantage of. More information is available on the Utah Water Savers website.

Smart is great, but actual eyes are better

So a smart sprinkler can be helpful in unique ways. But the Director of Communications for Utah Water Ways, Cynthia Bee, said a sprinkler timer is never as good as a watchful eye.

It’s always more sustainable when you know that your irrigation system is working as intended.  Doing a ‘post-mow’ check can assure you of this. This means that every time you mow the lawn, run each part of your irrigation system while it’s not covered in grass or foliage. Because many gardeners water at night, they don’t often see their system in action.

Learn more about conserving water from our partners at Conserve Water Utah.

The KSL Greenhouse is on every Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. You can follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and on our website.

