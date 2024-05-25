On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Buskering at Buskerfest

May 24, 2024, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Peter Rosen's Profile Picture

BY PETER ROSEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcus Wilson, AKA “Marcus, funny man who does tricks,” knows he is a busker at heart, but he doesn’t live in busker town. Not enough pedestrian traffic, he says. Except for this weekend, when sidewalks became a stage for Buskerfest.

Wilson is the only local performer at the relatively new event.

Five days a week, several hours a day, you’ll find him in a corner of the Olympic Oval in Kearns practicing his craft – refining old tricks and polishing new ones.

One morning, he was playing table tennis on a court he holds in his mouth, catching a bowling ball with his face and working on a new trick – throwing his hat onto the end of an extending painting pole he’s balancing on his head.

“It’s really fun for me to practice,” he said. “I’ve been practicing three to four hours a day.”

Wilson attempting to play table tennis with his mouth.

Wilson attempting to play table tennis with his mouth. (KSL TV)

Wilson fell in love with performing in a middle school theater class, learned to juggle oranges and dinner rolls at a job washing dishes in high school, and got his first job in show business entertaining at kids’ birthday parties.

“And then she goes, how much do you weigh? I’m, like, around 170 (lb). She’s like, how tall are you? I’m like six-foot,” he recalls the phone call to the birthday party agency. “She goes, you want a job dressing up as a Power Ranger for kids’ birthdays? And I’m like, Well, yeah, wouldn’t want to do that?”

Wilson on three planks of wood supported by four other planks and a metal cylinder while preforming more tricks,

Wilson on three planks of wood supported by four other planks and a metal cylinder while performing more tricks. (KSL TV)

Eventually, Wilson moved on to doing tricks and telling jokes. Still, he didn’t learn how to make it as a street performer and gather a crowd for what’s called a “circle show” until he was hired to entertain people outside a major league All-Star game one summer in Detroit.

“There’s a definite formula of how to gather a crowd, do a show, pass the hat,” he said. “The goal is to get a crowd of people to stop and watch, and to keep watching and to build the crowd. In order to do that. You really want to do like one or two tricks. And have there be a whole bunch of anticipation for them waiting for that trick.”

Wilson spinning a top on his tongue.

Wilson spinning a top on his tongue. (KSL TV)

At a Dutch King’s Day at Millcreek Commons, he gathered people around him by throwing pins high in the air and asking spectators to yell to alert others about his show. Pretty soon, an audience of a few dozen were laughing at his antics – spinning a top on his tongue, spinning a top on his tongue while juggling, blowing up a balloon with his nose, and juggling knives while balancing on a table.

“There’s just something really satisfying about, like, you go on the street, and people are walking by you and looking at you like ‘what is wrong with this guy?’” Wilson said. “And you start, you know, you’re playing some music, you’re yelling at people, and a couple of people stop, and then a few more stop. And then by the end of this show, you have a crowd of a few hundred people there cheering you and then they give you a hat full of money. There’s just really something satisfying and rewarding about that. That’s just really fun.”

“There’s something really satisfying about knowing you brought a crowd of people pleasure,” he said.

Marcus Wilson, aka, "Marcus, funny man who does tricks.

Marcus Wilson, aka “Marcus, funny man who does tricks.” (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The U.S. Securiti...

David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to block climate change lawsuits brought by several states

Utah state attorney general joins eighteen other Republican AGs in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved in a dispute over climate-change lawsuits.

14 hours ago

A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an offici...

KSL TV

Sundance film ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ gets U.S. theatrical release

Sundance film "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" will get a special-even theatrical release in the U.S.

17 hours ago

FILE: Documentary Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock of 'Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!' attends The IMDb St...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who skewered fast food industry, dies at 53

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock, who famously ate only at McDonald’s for a month in 'Super Size Me,' dies of cancer at 53.

19 hours ago

precious moments figures...

Associated Press

Sam Butcher, Precious Moments figurines artist, dies at 85

The artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children has died. Sam Butcher was 85.

1 day ago

FILE - Charlie Colin appears at the Friendly House Los Angeles' 24th Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct....

Charlie Colin died 58

Charlie Colin of the band Train, dies at 58 after slipping in shower

Train bassist and founding member Charlie Colin has died at 58.

2 days ago

FILE: In this photo illustration, A Ticketmaster ticket is shown on a cellphone on November 18, 202...

Alanna Durkin Richer and Wyatte Grantham-Phillips

Justice Department says illegal monopoly by Ticketmaster and Live Nation drives up prices for fans

The Justice Department has filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Buskering at Buskerfest