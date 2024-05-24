Woman facing charges after group-assault against ex-boyfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested after engaging in domestic violence against her ex-boyfriend Tuesday, according to an affidavit released by the Third District Court in Salt Lake County.

The victim reported to police that he was sitting in his current girlfriend’s car in the Valley Fair Mall parking lot at approximately 10 p.m. when a silver car pulled in behind their car, blocking them in.

Video footage at the Valley Fair Mall obtained by police showed the suspect’s silver car arrived at approximately 11:19 p.m.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa Herrera, exited the silver car with her sisters. The affidavit states that Herrera and three sisters “physically assaulted the victim by striking him with closed fists.”

The video footage showed a man getting out of his vehicle and joining the women, according to the affidavit. After approximately five minutes, another vehicle pulls up and further blocks in the victim’s car.

The document reported that during the altercation, Herrera reached inside the victim’s pocket and stole his wallet, cellphone, and car keys.

All cars, excluding the victim’s, reportedly left the location after the 24-minute altercation. The women then went to the apartment that the victim and Herrera used to share.

When she arrived at the apartment, the affidavit states that Herrera removed several of her items from the apartment while the victim was outside.

Herrera was observed by two different witnesses punching the victim in the stomach and back after collecting her belongings, as stated by the report.

After the altercation, Herrera reportedly went back to the mall in the victim’s car, using the keys she previously stole out of his pocket.

The affidavit reports the charges Herrera was arrested for are robbery, two counts of assault, offense description, and unlawful detention.

Herrera admitted to taking the victim’s cell phone and car keys, as well as returning and taking the victim’s car and leaving it on the street near a family member’s house, as stated in the document.

Officials report that Herrera also admitted to tracking the victim to the mall’s parking lot.

The affidavit stated that she did not admit to assaulting the victim, “but said that she could have during the moment because she was not thinking straight.”

The document states the victim has a bruise on his ribcage and back where he reported being struck. His left jawbone is also swollen from being punched.

Herrera and the victim have a child and have had an intimate relationship for six years, according to officials.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.