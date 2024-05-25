On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Toddler who nearly drowned in Beaver out of coma, first responders recall rescue as ‘organized chaos’

May 24, 2024, 7:04 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

BEAVER — A Beaver County boy rescued from a creek earlier this week has come out of his coma.

Three-year-old Levi Wright’s family friend Mindy Clark shared with KSL TV that Levi had woken up but was still on a ventilator and not talking.

“He’s pretty wiggly; his doctor was excited about that!” Clark said via text.

Meanwhile, a first responder who was part of Levi’s rescue recounted that day as “organized chaos” as they searched for the 3-year-old in North Creek in Beaver.

Beaver County Fire Chief Craig Wright was one of the first on scene. He set up the command post while a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, who was among the first to arrive, jumped into the water.

“It’s the call we train for, but it’s the call we dread and hope never happens,” Craig Wright said.

Levi disappeared into the creek after his mom, Kallie Wright, went to check on her 9-month-old baby.

As other agencies arrived, Craig Wright sent crews downstream while other rescuers jumped in to search without hesitation.

“We had several different bridge crossings between (our location and downstream) that we sent responders to, and they started in the river, (then searched) up the river,” he said.

For 25 minutes, Levi’s location was unknown until a call on the radio notified Craig Wright that CPR had begun.

Craig Wright said that Levi was found about a little more than half a mile downstream.

“Probably three to four culverts … upstream from that fourth culverts where they found him,” he said.

Craig Wright said calls to respond to scenes like this can stick with first responders forever, adding that some responders never get over them.

But knowing that Levi is on the road to recovery is something that he said will help them cope.

“That helps them the most, when they know that that their skills and everything they did, you know, mattered and helped save a life,” Craig Wright said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah mountain biker is recalling the moments when a family of badgers approached him at Corner Ca...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Mountain biker recounts aggressive badger standoff in Draper

A mountain biker is recounting a tense standoff with a family of badgers, who got so aggressive they nearly forced him off the trail.

5 hours ago

A hiking trail in Utah County....

Andrew Adams

Rescuers prepare for what could be a busy Memorial Day weekend

Search and rescue crews are getting ready for a potentially busy Memorial Day weekend as they are urging people to prepare for the elements.

6 hours ago

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended meetings in Ecuador and Colum...

Carlysle Price

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $3.4 million to Project HOPE

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $3.4 million to Project HOPE to aid vulnerable populations in Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela. 

8 hours ago

The Unified police car that crashed into the suspect's yellow car....

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Unified police officer hospitalized after being hit by suspect, second officer and suspect also hospitalized

A Unified police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a suspect's truck on Friday, police say.

9 hours ago

Marcus Wilson preforming at the Olympic Oval in Kearns to a group of people....

Peter Rosen

Buskering at Buskerfest

If you're downtown this weekend, you might see a unicycling unicorn. It's not a hallucination, it's Buskerfest. A celebration of street performers.

9 hours ago

The north side beach of Bear Lake, Idaho, as the lake levels rise and over take the beach....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

High water levels at Bear Lake mean less beach space this summer

The popular summer vacation spot will have much less beach room because water levels have nearly exceeded Bear Lake.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Toddler who nearly drowned in Beaver out of coma, first responders recall rescue as ‘organized chaos’