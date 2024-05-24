Kate Del Fava Inks Contract Extension With Utah Royals FC

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals announced that defender Kate Del Fava signed a multi-year contract extension with the NWSL franchise.

Royals sign Del Fava to new deal

Del Fava’s deal was signed on Friday, May 24.

“Signing an extension with the Royals fills me with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and excitement,” the Royals defender said in a statement. “The support from the club, fans, and the entire Utah community has been incredible so far and I can’t wait to continue this journey for years to come. I want to thank the Utah Royals for allowing me the opportunity to continue working alongside my teammates, coaches, staff, and the entire organization. I truly believe in the vision of this club and am thrilled to be part of its bright future. COYR.”

Forever etched in URFC history, and she’s staying royal pic.twitter.com/NS1LV16jxQ — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) May 24, 2024

Del Fava’s contract extension will keep her with the Royals through at least the 2026 campaign. Utah owns a team option on her deal for the 2027 season.

The Illinois State product is one of two Royals to play in both stints the franchise has had in Utah.

Del Fava was originally selected by Utah with the No. 12 overall pick in 2020.

The defender re-joined the organization in December 2023 via a trade with the Kansas City Current.

Long may her royal reign continue pic.twitter.com/YgUStr2PMm — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) May 24, 2024

RELATED: Kate Del Fava Scores Royals’ First Goal Of 2024 Season Vs. Courage

This season, Del Fava is the only Royal to play in every minute of action in the team’s 10 contests. She’s scored one goal on two shots. Del Fava’s goal helped lift the Royals to their only victory of the season, a 2-1 result against the North Carolina Courage on March 22.

Utah owns a 1-1-8 record this season. The Royals’ next match is at home against the Current on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Ion, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland