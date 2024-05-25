On the Site:
WORLD NEWS

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $3.4 million to Project HOPE

May 24, 2024, 8:31 PM

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended meetings in Ecuador and Colum...

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended meetings in Ecuador and Columbia to present donations to Project HOPE. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

(2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $3.4 million to Project HOPE in May to help the international global health and humanitarian aid organization.

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended meetings in Ecuador and Colombia to present their donations, which will go to vulnerable populations in Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela.

Ecuador

In a meeting held in Quito, Ecuador, The Church donated $1.1 million to help an estimated 19,200 Venezuelan migrants residing in Ecuador.

These funds will help Project HOPE provide quality care, equipment, professionals, medicine, and hygiene kits for Venezuelan migrants residing in Ecuador.

This quality care will include prescription validation and pharmaceutical products, as well as medicines and medical equipment. The donation will also support maternal health care.

Over 18,000 sanitation and hygiene kits will be distributed for 10 months. Kits include soap, sunscreen and detergent.

Colombia and Venezuela

At the meeting held in Cúcuta, a Colombian city near the Venezuelan border, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $2.3 million to aid an estimated 53,000 people in Colombia and Venezuela.

In Venezuela, the donation will focus on health and nutrition by using funds to train health personnel on diseases and malnutrition.

The organization will offer training sessions for mothers and caregivers to develop support for physical, mental, and nutritional health.

Facilities in Colombia and Venezuela will use the funds to provide electricity, hand-washing stations, latrines, and private consultation spaces.

