Unified police officer hospitalized after being hit by suspect, second officer and suspect also hospitalized

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Unified police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a suspect’s truck on Friday, police say.

During a press conference, Unified police officer Quin Wilkins said officers were trying to arrest a federal fugitive, 39-year-old Tyson Yellowbear, at 249 E. Helm Ave at 4:40 p.m.

During the arrest, Wilkins said Yellowbear attempted to flee in his truck and struck a Unified police officer who was outside his patrol car.

According to Wilkins, another Unified police officer then struck Yellowbear’s truck in an attempt to disable it.

Wilkins said the suspect was taken into custody, and all three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Court documents show that Yellowbear was found guilty in 2007 of criminal homicide by assault and was arrested in 2014 for a parole violation after an armed stand-off with police.

Court records also show that Yellowbear barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home on Jan. 7 after he broke into the house with a handgun and refused to cooperate with police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.