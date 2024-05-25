Juvenile died after crashing motorcycle in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — A juvenile died Saturday morning after appearing to have lost control of their motorcycle.

The West Jordan Police Department received the call at approximately 7:08 a.m., and began investigating the accident at Mountain View Corridor Highway, near 9000 South.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with WJPD said there is no indication of how much safety gear the rider was wearing, as the accident is still under investigation at this time.

UDOT officials reported Mountain View Corridor Highway is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated.