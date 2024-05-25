On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

A pet primate is on the loose in South Carolina

May 25, 2024, 12:43 PM

Local police have warned residents to keep their pets inside and not to approach the animal. (Tiffa...

Local police have warned residents to keep their pets inside and not to approach the animal. (Tiffany Edenfield via CNN Newsource)

(Tiffany Edenfield via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY REBEKAH RIESS AND ZOE SOTTILE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — South Carolina authorities are searching not for a fugitive prisoner or a stolen vehicle, but rather for a resident’s wayward primate.

The search for the errant animal stretched on for a second day Saturday. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina advised residents in a Facebook post on Friday that a primate is loose somewhere in the Walterboro area, 48 miles west of Charleston.

Authorities didn’t specify what kind of primate, though in a post on X, the sheriff’s office labeled the missing animal as a “primate/ape.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the animal’s owner “is attempting to capture it and has called in assistance.”

A video submitted by a viewer of CNN affiliate WCSC shows the unidentified primate on the roof of a shed in Walterboro. An image taken by Walterboro resident Tiffany Edenfield seems to show the primate standing in the grass. It has a red face, similar to some species of baboon and macaque monkeys.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo announces this years new arrivals

Residents in the area are advised not to approach the primate, which the sheriff’s office said “could be stressed,” and only to report sightings.

“Please monitor your pets while they are outside as a precaution,” the sheriff’s office added.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the primate “attempting to attack a resident’s dog in a yard,” according to South Carolina news station WLTX.

It’s unclear how the animal got loose or came to live in Walterboro, a city of over 5,000 people.

South Carolina law says that it’s illegal to purchase or possess great apes – chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans. But it is legal to keep other wild animals as pets, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Smaller primates like monkeys and baboons seem to fall outside the state’s law on possessing wildlife.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Passengers check in at San Francisco International Airport on May 24, 2024 in San Francisco, Califo...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

TSA sets new record Friday for most travelers screened in a single day

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day on Friday, according to a post from the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter.

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden at the US Military Academy commencement ceremony in West Point, New York, on Ma...

Aileen Graef, Athena Jones and Shania Shelton, CNN

Biden touts expansion of NATO and actions in the Middle East during West Point commencement

President Joe Biden touted the expansion of NATO, his actions in the Middle East and progress in lowering military sexual assaults in a commencement address to the West Point graduating class Saturday.

11 hours ago

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province on Fr...

Heather Chen, Alex Stambaugh, Edward Szekeres and Manveena Suri, CNN

More than 100 feared dead in remote region of Papua New Guinea hit by deadly landslide

More than 100 people are feared dead in a remote village in the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea after a landslide flattened homes and buried people alive while they were sleeping, officials said Friday.

2 days ago

Workers stock shelves at an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Seattle, Washington, on May 2. Mandatory ...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Amazon is slashing prices on 4,000 grocery items, joining Target and Walmart

Amazon Fresh has joined the growing ranks of retailers that are cutting prices. It will be discounting thousands of grocery items.

2 days ago

Couple stands among children **This image is for use with this specific article only**...

CNN

American missionary couple killed by gang in Haiti, family says

A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti were killed there on Thursday, family members said.

2 days ago

The RNC convention which will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in July accuses Secret Servic...

Steve Contorno and Kristen Holmes, CNN

RNC and Secret Service escalate dispute over security at Milwaukee convention

The RNC is accusing the Secret Service of ignoring security concerns around its July Milwaukee convention.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

A pet primate is on the loose in South Carolina