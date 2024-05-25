Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2
May 25, 2024, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm
(Photo: @UtahDemocrats via post on X)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as their nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2 after a virtual, ranked choice vote that took place Saturday morning.
Five rounds of voting took place. Woodward received over 50% of votes in the final round.
“Congratulations to Nathaniel Woodward on his nomination,” UDP Chair Diane Lewis said in a press release. “Unlike the far-right extremists seeking the Republican nomination in CD2, we are confident that Nathaniel Woodward stands for Utah families.”
The Utah Democratic Party posted congratulations to Woodward on X following his nomination.
Today, the UDP Central Committee gathered to select the Democratic nominee for CD2: Nathaniel Woodward. While Republicans are focused on partisan infighting, Democrats like Nathaniel Woodward are fighting for UT families. https://t.co/XTMpqcPQAJ pic.twitter.com/Zei1gnmr1W
— Utah Democratic Party (@UtahDemocrats) May 25, 2024