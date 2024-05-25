Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as their nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2 after a virtual, ranked choice vote that took place Saturday morning.

Five rounds of voting took place. Woodward received over 50% of votes in the final round.

“Congratulations to Nathaniel Woodward on his nomination,” UDP Chair Diane Lewis said in a press release. “Unlike the far-right extremists seeking the Republican nomination in CD2, we are confident that Nathaniel Woodward stands for Utah families.”

The Utah Democratic Party posted congratulations to Woodward on X following his nomination.

