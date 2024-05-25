On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘They want to participate’: Mexicans in Utah will be able to take part in Mexico’s presidential vote

May 25, 2024, 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Eduardo Baca Cuenca, general consul of the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, discusses voting by...

Eduardo Baca Cuenca, general consul of the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, discusses voting by Mexicans abroad in Mexico's looming presidential election at the consulate on Friday. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

(Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As the U.S. presidential campaign heats up, a parallel campaign south of the U.S. border for the Mexican presidency is reaching a crescendo.

At the same time, while many Americans focus on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, a smaller contingent in the United States, including Utah, is zeroing in on Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez. The two women are the leading contenders to replace Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who’s limited to one term in office.

Mexicans living abroad have been able to vote in Mexico’s elections since at least 2006. But the process has opened up with the introduction by Mexican election authorities of electronic and in-person voting this cycle, and around 187,000, including some in Utah, have taken the required steps to cast a ballot. Voting abroad is actually underway and will culminate on June 2.

A care for what’s happening in Mexico

Many Mexicans in the United States and around the globe “genuinely care about what’s happening, and they want to participate,” said Eduardo Baca Cuenca, consul general of the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City. They still follow what’s happening in Mexico, have family there and send remittances to loved ones, he said.

Twenty-three locations around the world — 20 of them in the United States, though not Salt Lake City — will accommodate in-person voting by Mexican expatriates on June 2 for the first time, Baca said. Electronic voting from abroad, also a first, is already underway. Some 187,000 Mexicans outside of Mexico have registered and taken the required steps to vote, the vast majority of them in the United States, including Utah.

One of the long-standing demands by Mexicans abroad, Baca said, has been for change allowing them to more easily vote in Mexican elections, precipitating the opening of the process. Mexicans in Mexico may only vote in person and will do so on June 2.

The photo shows the Mexican flag flying outside the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

“‘We contribute to Mexico, to its economy; we should also be able to participate, you know, in the big decision, which is who will govern our country,'” they argue, Baca said. “Also, public policy started to reflect … the importance of tending to our community abroad because … it’s a very large community. They contribute to the Mexican economy.”

Mexicans living abroad

Mexicans living abroad — the vast majority are in the United States — sent $63.3 billion in remittances to Mexico in 2023, according to the Associated Press. That’s up from $58.5 billion in 2022, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry, which represented 4% of Mexico’s gross domestic product.

The 187,000 Mexicans abroad who are eligible and registered to vote — Baca doesn’t have figures indicating how many are in Utah — represent a tiny fraction of expatriates from the country. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated there were 10.8 million foreign-born people from Mexico in the United States as of 2022, including naturalized citizens, legal residents, undocumented immigrants and others.

Still, balloting by the expatriates could make a difference in a close vote, Baca said. The in-person voting sites include two locations in Texas and eight in California.

Those with Mexican birth certificates, whether naturalized U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, undocumented immigrants or of some other migratory status, can get a voter identity card, though other steps are involved. They also need some other sort of identity card — a U.S. driver’s license will work — and proof of residency. “As long as you can prove you’re Mexican, you can get your voter ID,” Baca said.

As Mexico’s two leading presidential contenders — Sheinbaum and Gálvez — are women, the country is poised to get a female president for the first time. Sheinbaum, who has led in polling, comes from the left-leaning Moreno party, same as López Obrador, the incumbent. Gálvez represents a coalition of parties.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Despite rain earlier in the day, hundreds of people came out to attend the annual Busker Fest on Sa...

Brianna Chavez

Rain clears up Saturday for families to enjoy annual Busker Fest

Rain put a damper on some plans, but thankfully the sunshine came out just in time for people to enjoy the weekend festivities especially the annual Busker Fest.

4 hours ago

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Mark Jones

Man accused in the killing of two missing men earlier this year is facing additional charges

A man accused of killing two men missing from San Juan County earlier this year is facing additional charges.

5 hours ago

Levi Wright, 3, vanished into a creek and was found a mile downstream in a near drowning....

Mark Jones

Mother of toddler who nearly drowned in Beaver County says ‘MRI wasn’t good’

BEAVER — The mother of a Beaver County toddler who nearly drowned earlier this week went to social media on Friday to provide an update on her son’s condition. The news wasn’t good.  In a Facebook post, Kallie Wright said the following about her son: “The MRI wasn’t good, we’re shattered but it is just […]

6 hours ago

A dog peers at Animal Care of Davis County in Fruit Heights in an undated photo. The county is plan...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Davis County officials weigh tax hike, planning new shelter to contend with stray dogs, cats

Animal Care of Davis County, the sole animal shelter in the county, is crunched for space and money. It's prompted plans to build a new $15-million shelter and has Davis County commissioners weighing a property tax hike to keep pace with the rising cost of caring for the critters.

8 hours ago

Cherry Stewart and her husband, Zachary Stewart, adopted two children from Haiti more than a year a...

Alex Cabrero

Utah family obtains legal assistance to help get children they adopted out of Haiti

In hopes of getting their two adopted children out of Haiti, a Utah family has joined with more than 20 other families in hiring the Fox Rothschild law firm that deals with difficult international adoptions.

9 hours ago

Nathaniel Woodward announced ats UDP's Democratic nominee for Congressional District 2. (Photo: @Ut...

Carlysle Price

Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2

The Utah Democratic Party announced Nathaniel Woodward as their nominee for U.S. Congressional District 2 after a virtual, ranked choice vote that took place Saturday morning.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘They want to participate’: Mexicans in Utah will be able to take part in Mexico’s presidential vote