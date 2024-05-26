Mother of toddler who nearly drowned in Beaver County says ‘MRI wasn’t good’

BEAVER — The mother of a Beaver County toddler who nearly drowned earlier this week went to social media on Friday to provide an update on her son’s condition.

The news wasn’t good.

In a Facebook post, Kallie Wright said the following about her son:

“The MRI wasn’t good, we’re shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life,” the post said.

Wright also said it will be important what her son, Levi, does over the next few days.

“Please continue to pray,” she wrote in the post. “I’m not giving up on my baby just yet. I’m working on getting any and all neurologists or other educated professionals with expertise in this area who are willing to view his MRI.”

Wright said she will be focused on what Levi does over the next couple of days.

“You might not hear from me for a few days, we are going to focus on our Beans!” the post read.

On Friday, KSL TV reported that Levi had woken from a coma. He was on a ventilator and not talking.

On Tuesday, Levi was found unresponsive in a Beaver County creekn and rescued a mile down stream.

He was then transported by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital.