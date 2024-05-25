Diego Luna Pulls One Back For Real Salt Lake Against FC Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY – Diego Luna pulled one back for Real Salt Lake after the club fell into a hole against FC Dallas early in the second half.

Luna scores against FC Dallas

Dallas hosted RSL at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, May 25.

In the 61st minute, Andres Gomez fed the ball to a cutting Luna, who buried a shot into the back of the net. Luna’s goal trimmed Real Salt Lake’s deficit to two goals. After an error gave FC Dallas a 1-0 lead at the break, another mistake by RSL gave the home side a second goal. Shortly after taking a 2-0 lead, Dallas added another to the scoreboard.

Thanks to the sequence from Gomez and Luna, RSL pulled back within two scores.

The goal was Luna’s third of the season. He entered the match with two goals, five assists, and 14 shots this season.

RSL entered the match atop the Western Conference standings with an 8-4-2 record and 28 points this season. Dallas came into the contest owning a 3-3-6 record.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Dallas is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0.

After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later.

In the club’s last match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City. After the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11.

RSL entered the match against Dallas coming off wins over the Seattle Sounders and Rapids.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

