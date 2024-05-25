Real Salt Lake’s Anderson Julio Rockets Ball Into Net For Goal Against Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio gave his club life with a goal in the second half against FC Dallas.

Anderson Julio strikes against Dallas

Dallas hosted RSL at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, May 25.

In the 73rd minute, Julio gave Pablo Mastroeni what he was looking for after the manager inserted the forward into the game in place of Diego Luna late in the second half.

Julio rocketed a shot on frame and pulled Real Salt Lake within a goal of Dallas.

It was Julio’s third goal of the season. He entered the contest with two goals on 15 shots this season.

RSL entered the match atop the Western Conference standings with an 8-4-2 record and 28 points this season. Dallas came into the contest owning a 3-3-6 record.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0.

After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later.

In the club’s last match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City. After the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11.

RSL entered the match against Dallas coming off wins over the Seattle Sounders and Rapids.

