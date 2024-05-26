Man accused in the killing of two missing men earlier this year is facing additional charges

BLANDING — A man accused of killing two men missing from San Juan County earlier this year is facing additional charges.

Charles Yoo, 35, has now been charged with two counts of abuse or desecration of a human body, according to the San Juan County Attorney’s Office.

He is accused of killing Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28 and William “Drew” Bull. Both men lived in Yoo’s house and had not been seen since Feb 25. In newly released information, authorities said the two men died of gun shot wounds and their bodies were found in Arizona.

On March 22, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both men were deceased. Their bodies had been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further examination.

In addition to two counts of aggravated murder, Yoo is also facing one count of obstruction of justice.