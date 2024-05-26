On the Site:
CRIME

Man accused in the killing of two missing men earlier this year is facing additional charges

May 25, 2024, 9:24 PM

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on Feb. 26 in Blanding. A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two men in San Juan County that investigators have now deemed a homicide investigation. (Courtesy: Isabelle Bulle)

(Courtesy: Isabelle Bulle)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

BLANDING A man accused of killing two men missing from San Juan County earlier this year is facing additional charges.

 Charles Yoo, 35, has now been charged with two counts of abuse or desecration of a human body, according to the San Juan County Attorney’s Office. 

He is accused of killing Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28 and William “Drew” Bull. Both men lived in Yoo’s house and had not been seen since Feb 25. In newly released information, authorities said the two men died of gun shot wounds and their bodies were found in Arizona. 

On March 22, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both men were deceased. Their bodies had been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further examination.

In addition to two counts of aggravated murder, Yoo is also facing one count of obstruction of justice.

Case of 2 missing men now a homicide investigation; man arrested in connection with disappearance

 

