Rain clears up Saturday for families to enjoy annual Busker Fest

May 25, 2024, 9:59 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


SALT LAKE CITY It was a wet start to the holiday weekend for central and northern Utah.

Rain put a damper on some plans, but thankfully the sunshine came out just in time for people to enjoy the weekend festivities especially the annual Busker Fest.

“Rain is not ideal, but wind and lightening are the things that create danger in these spaces,” said Kim Angeli, event director for Busker Fest.

The festival itself takes place outdoors and features about 100 street performers of all kinds, many of whom work on their acts for a long time. Angeli said organizers were closely monitoring the weather trying to come up with another plan in case the wet weather continued.

“I think the city and (the) Salt Lake City downtown area is really a character in their festival,” Angeli said. “It’s part of what this festival is, to be on the street. So it would have been a bummer to go inside.”

Rain went away

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

“Right when we opened, the rain had just stopped and it was super quiet and we’re like, you know, you put all this preparation into it. It’s like..’is anyone coming?'” Angeli said.

Hundreds of people were able to attend like Jeff Horton and his two daughters. He told KSL TV he had been planning on attending for several days.

“We were checking (their) Facebook and their Twitter page to make sure they were still going to be open,” Horton said. “It was a great time for the kids.”

Angeli said she’s pleased with this year’s turnout and is excited to start planning for next year.

