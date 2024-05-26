SALT LAKE CITY — A historic church building in downtown Salt Lake somehow caught fire early Sunday morning, causing a four-alarm response from Salt Lake City Fire Department, fire crews said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the scene at 1990 South 500 East, to the Wells Ward meetinghouse.

SLCFD’s public information officer, Captain Brandt Hancuff said fire crews arrived and heard screaming. Two young adults were rescued from a balcony and had minor injuries, he said. They were treated on scene, questioned and then released.

Shortly after they had been rescued, parts of the building began to collapse.

Fire crews said they were still working to extinguish pockets of the fire just before 7 a.m. Police advised residents nearby to close windows due to the large amount of smoke the fire caused.

Building history

Archived reporting from KSL shows the church is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is nearly 100 years old. The Salt Lake Herald-Republican wrote in 1920 that the building was to be “one of the unique, complete, and up-to-the-minute churches ever built,” and “the social and educational as well as the spiritual center of the community.”

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, and remained open until it was damaged in an earthquake in 2020.

The Church decided it would sell the building in 2021, but only on the condition that its new owner would demolish the building. After “analysis from engineers, architects, historians and other invested parties,” it said the building was not structurally sound.

The property was not sold though, and it was scheduled to be demolished later in May due to “stability and safety concerns related to the earthquake,” it said Sunday.

“For 95 years, the building has served the Wells community as both a religious meeting place and home to civic activities,” the stake presidency said, ahead of a farewell event for the building in 2021.

“Arson investigation”

Police said 500 East was closed from 2100 South to 1700 South Sunday morning, and advised traffic to avoid the area.

A complete demolition of the building was scheduled for a few weeks later, but was moved up Sunday after the fire, due to the building’s instability. Crews began demolishing just after 11:30 a.m. when the fire had completely been extinguished. Authorities said 500 East would therefore be closed until further notice.

Police initially reported the fire as a three-alarm response fire, and fire crews confirmed later that the caliber was a four-alarm response. There were no reports of injury to firefighters.

Salt Lake fire crews will conduct an “arson investigation” to determine the cause of the fire. Hancuff said the results of the investigation could take weeks.

In a statement released by the Church, it said it was aware of the fire and yielded to the fire department for information on the investigation. It said it did not know if any artifacts or significant pieces were lost in the fire, only that a congregation had not occupied it since before the 2020 earthquake.

Due to the instability of the structure, crews were called out to tear down a portion of the building for fire personnel could continue to work the hotspots.

A firefighter, who spoke to KSL TV said the demolition of the building will likely continue on Monday.

Contributing: Jessica Lowell, KSLNewsRadio and Carter Williams, KSL.com

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.