Man shot, killed in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in a Glendale neighborhood Sunday. Salt Lake City Police Department said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, police received 911 calls from multiple callers reporting the shooting near 1800 West and Fortune Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was later identified as Nico Christopher Patino. He had been shot, and police said he died at the scene.

SLCPD said its homicide squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name and cause of death.

No arrests were made as of later Sunday morning.

Detectives believe “many witnesses” left the scene before officers arrived, and encouraged anyone with information to call 801-799-3000.

SLCPD said this shooting is the fifth homicide in Salt Lake City in 2024.