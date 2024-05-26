Katie Moon Remembers Late Father Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – Team USA‘s Katie Moon reflected on the memory and support of her late father ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Katie Moon remembers her Dad ahead of Paris 2024

Leading up to the Summer Games, the reigning Olympic pole vault champion was asked what she thought about on the podium after winning Gold in Tokyo 2020.

The Ohio native shared that it was the memory of her father and their relationship.

“My dad,” Moon said. “My dad passed away when I was 16. I always think about him. He was the perfect girl dad because he was supportive in every sense. He found my club that I grew up going to for pole vault. He would take me to everything and sit there and listen to what the coaches were telling me and he would just regurgitate the information back. It was really fun because it was our thing without it feeling like it was his thing. It was like it became our thing together.”

For my entire career, since he passed away, I’ve written “Dad” on the inside of my spike and I tap it before big jumps. This is the first picture I’ve ever received with me doing it, and the fact that it’s in a Team USA uniform makes it that much more special. 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwbPg0v2TV — Katie Moon (@ktnago13) July 16, 2018

Before capturing a gold medal in Japan, Moon was a two-time national champion in the indoor pole vault in 2018 and 2019.

The Ashland University product looks to repeat her performance from her Olympic debut during the Paris Games.

Moon has a unique connection to Paris. The pole vault champion studied fashion in France’s capital in 2013.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

