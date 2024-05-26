On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Katie Moon Remembers Late Father Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympics

May 26, 2024, 12:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYTeam USA‘s Katie Moon reflected on the memory and support of her late father ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Katie Moon remembers her Dad ahead of Paris 2024

Leading up to the Summer Games, the reigning Olympic pole vault champion was asked what she thought about on the podium after winning Gold in Tokyo 2020.

The Ohio native shared that it was the memory of her father and their relationship.

RELATED: Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

“My dad,” Moon said. “My dad passed away when I was 16. I always think about him. He was the perfect girl dad because he was supportive in every sense. He found my club that I grew up going to for pole vault. He would take me to everything and sit there and listen to what the coaches were telling me and he would just regurgitate the information back. It was really fun because it was our thing without it feeling like it was his thing. It was like it became our thing together.”

Before capturing a gold medal in Japan, Moon was a two-time national champion in the indoor pole vault in 2018 and 2019.

RELATED STORIES

The Ashland University product looks to repeat her performance from her Olympic debut during the Paris Games.

Moon has a unique connection to Paris. The pole vault champion studied fashion in France’s capital in 2013.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Dazzles In Big League Debut For Chicago Cubs

Former Cottonwood HS standout pitcher Porter Hodge was one ball shy of an immaculate inning in his MLB debut.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former BYU Cougar Making Triple-A Case For Big League Promotion

Daniel Schneeman is on fire at the plate this season for last-place Columbus, putting himself in position to make his MLB debut this summer.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Nine Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the ninth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ric Bucher: ‘Not Unreasonable For Jazz To Be In Playoffs Next Year’

Fox Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher thinks the Utah Jazz can be in the NBA Playoff conversation next season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vote Upcoming For Utah’s AHL Affiliate Tucson Roadrunners

The turbulent tenure that is Alex Meruelo's trademark on hockey continues, but this time it affects players from the Utah NHL team.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs’ Butker Has No Regrets About Expressing Beliefs During Commencement Speech

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs in a recent commencement speech.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Katie Moon Remembers Late Father Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympics