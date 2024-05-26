Paraglider injured after crashing in Washington County

HURRICANE, Washington County — A paraglider was injured after they crashed in Washington County Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the paraglider had crashed just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Crews were dispatched near Blue Springs Reservoir and Kolob Peak.

Due to the distance away from the nearest hospital, the paraglider was taken by helicopter to the hospital. Authorities did not say further what the extent of their injuries were.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when further information becomes available.