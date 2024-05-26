On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Paraglider injured after crashing in Washington County

May 26, 2024, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, M...

A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Washington County — A paraglider was injured after they crashed in Washington County Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the paraglider had crashed just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Crews were dispatched near Blue Springs Reservoir and Kolob Peak.

Due to the distance away from the nearest hospital, the paraglider was taken by helicopter to the hospital. Authorities did not say further what the extent of their injuries were.

A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when further information becomes available. 

