Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Nine Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the ninth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 9 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the ninth week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (4-5)

The former Utah linebacker has been suspended and did not play in D.C.’s 36-21 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-8)

The former Utah running back had one carry for five yards in Houston’s 26-22 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-8)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 26-21 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-8)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 26-21 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-8)

The former Utah quarterback was 4/7 passing for 15 yards in Memphis’ 26-21 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had three total tackles, one solo tackle, and 0.5 sacks in Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in St. Louis’ 36-22 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 25.

Next Game: Regular season finale vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (2-7)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles and one solo tackle in Arlington’s 36-22 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 25.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former BYU wide receiver had one reception for 13 yards in Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26. Nacua also recorded two tackles.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former USU wide receiver had eight receptions for 95 yards in Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-8)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had one tackle in Houston’s 26-22 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (7-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 46.5 yards per kick in Michigan’s 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-8)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Roughnecks suffered a 26-22 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 26.

Next Game: Regular season finale @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

