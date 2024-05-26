Locals In MiLB: Former BYU Cougar Making Triple-A Case For Big League Promotion

SALT LAKE CITY – Daniel Schneeman is on fire at the plate this season for last-place Columbus, putting himself in position to make his MLB debut this summer.

The former BYU Cougar has been a top-20 hitter at the Triple-A level in 2024, hitting .302 (17th) with nine home runs (16th) and 37 RBI (fourth).

#Guardians (INF/OF) prospect Daniel Schneemann is a hitting machine! Schneemann hits a go-ahead 414 foot 2-run HR in the 9th inning against Omaha to make it a 8-to-6 Columbus lead! Schneemann is just a triple short of the cycle (4-5 2R 2B HR 3RBI) on the night! The HR was his 9th… pic.twitter.com/rWtdLVjoI6 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 22, 2024

The former 33rd-round pick has shown a keen eye at the plate, walking 38 times against 47 strikeouts while reaching base at a .438 clip.

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4)

Logan Porter | Catcher

Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers – Kansas City Royals

Playing behind eight-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Salvador Perez, Porter’s path to the big leagues may require some positional versatility. With that in mind, Porter made his first start of the year at first base earlier this week.

The Phoenix, Arizona native tumbled over the first base dugout railing to make a highlight reel catch on Friday night. Porter is raking through 23 games, slashing .341/.449/.1.083. He has seven doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBI with 14 runs scored.

Still not over this Logan Porter play from last night 😱 pic.twitter.com/4NIkBYnVR3 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) May 24, 2024

Porter’s MLB debut came in 2023 when the former Trailblazer hit .194 in 31 September at-bats. He became the first Utah Tech alum with an MLB home run when he went deep against the Astros in September 2023.

In two seasons at Utah Tech (2017-18), Porter slashed .347/.483/.581 in 104 games. He hit ten home runs and had a career-high 72 RBI as a freshman in 2017.

2024 Stats: 23 games | .341 BA | 28 Hits | 5 HR | 15 RBI | 15 BB | 22 K

2023 Stats: 110 games | .232 BA | 88 Hits | 13 HR | 48 RBI | 60 BB | 113 K

Jayden Murray | Pitcher

Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys – (Houston Astros)

The righthander was activated and sent to the Florida Complex League for a rehab start on May 18. Murray gave up two hits, including a home run, while striking out the side in his lone inning of work.

Murray threw 148 innings for Utah Tech in 2018 and 2019, ending his college career at 13-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was 10-3 in 2019 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Murray in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft. Murray reached Triple-A Sugar Land in his second season with the Astros organization.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 8.27 ERA | 2-4 | 41.1 IP | 42 K | 32 BB | 2.177 WHIP

Dylan File | Pitcher

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

The lifelong Diamondbacks fan scattered six hits in four innings in his last start. He has a 2.01 ERA this month and has not allowed more than two earned runs in a game since April 20.

File signed with Arizona during the offseason and was assigned to Double-A Amarillo. He is 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA for the Sod Poodles.

Dylan File brought the heat 🔥 Congrats Dylan on being named Texas League Pitcher of the Week by @MiLB! pic.twitter.com/vURaJKixY1 — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) April 29, 2024

File spent 2023 in the KBO League with the Doosan Bears. The Bears released File after he experienced elbow problems in June. File gave up nine runs in nine innings with the Bears.

In three seasons with Utah Tech (2015-17), File went 20-4 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He went 8-2 with two shutouts in 14 starts in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.58 ERA and struck out 75 while walking 37.

File was a 21st-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 8 Starts | 2-2 | 3.64 ERA | 42 IP | 22 Ks | 6 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-1 | 8.00 ERA | 9 IP | 2 Ks | 5 BB | 1.67 WHIP

Kaden Hollow | Catcher

ACL – San Diego Padres

Hollow is hitless in his last five games, dropping his average from .348 on May 18 to .235.

In three seasons (2020-22) with Utah Tech, the lefthanded-hitting catcher hit .317 with 18 home runs and 86 RBI. He followed up a freshman First-Team All-WAC performance with an even better 2022 season. Hollow hit .327 with 11 doubles, nine homers, and 39 runs knocked in as a sophomore.

San Diego Padres C prospect Kaden Hollow 4/29/24 pic.twitter.com/MdcPdHT59A — TheJerryEspinoza (@JEspinoza1634) May 2, 2024

Hollow signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2022.

2024 Stats: 14 Games | .235 BA | 4 2B | 5 RBI | 11 BB | .811 OPS

2023 Stats: 16 games | .314 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 6 RBI | 11 BB | 9 K

Utah Valley Wolverines (2)

Casey Anderson | Pitcher

Single-A Visalia Rawhide – (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Anderson has made three starts in May without allowing more than an earned run. He went six innings in his last two starts, scattering nine hits with eight punchouts.

Via @spotrac the #Dbacks have agreed to terms with 2023 11th round draft pick RHP Casey Anderson out of Utah Valley ($150k signing bonus; $25k above slot value). Anderson was First-Team All WAC in 2023. He had a 3.39 ERA in 15 games (8 GS), 69 IP, 63 H, 26 ER, 25 BB, 90 K. — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) July 18, 2023

The 6’4 Anderson appeared in 15 games (8 starts) in one season at UVU. He threw 69 innings in 2023, finishing with a 4-1 record and a 3.39 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Anderson in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. Anderson threw 8.2 innings at Single-A Visalia, struggling to a 10.38 ERA against professional hitters.

2024 Stats: 6 Games | 2-2 | 4.76 ERA | 22.2 IP | 16 SO | 8 BB | .1.50 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.423 WHIP

Paxton Schultz | Pitcher

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – (Toronto Blue Jays)

The 6’3 righty has a 6.97 ERA in May through five appearances out of the pen. He went 2.2 innings against Rochester on May 16, giving up one hit while striking out six.

𝑼𝒕𝒂𝒉 𝑴𝒊𝑳𝑩 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒔 🗞️@UVUbsb and @OHSTigersbball alum @PaxtonSchultz is only a phone call away. The 2019 14th Rd selection of the Milwaukee Brewers by Utah Director Jeff Scholzen, will also be battery mates with MLB catcher @paytonhenry15 from @PGVIKINGSBB, who also was… https://t.co/r9VxLUQSn5 — Prep Baseball Utah (@PrepBaseballUT) March 30, 2024

Shultz appeared in 46 games (30 starts) over three seasons (2017-19) for Utah Valley, finishing his career with a 3-17 record and 4.61 ERA in 209 innings. As a junior in 2019, Schultz threw a career-high 99.1 innings in 15 starts. He ended the year with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 207 batters while walking 78.

2024 Stats: 12 Appearances | 1-1 | 4.68 ERA | 25 IP | 35 Ks | 24 BB | 1.72 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.423 WHIP

Salt Lake Bruins (3)

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

Barlow gave up one hit and struck out a batter in his season debut with the White Sox Arizona Complex League team on May 24.

Sorry, nothing exciting, Luis Robert jr draws a walk in his second at bat. This game is crazy, another old friend, former San Diego Padres farmhand Jose Castillo pitched the 3rd inning for AZ and now Joe Barlow is pitching for the White Sox. I dont know what year this is. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/yNhTdEddAT — TheJerryEspinoza (@JEspinoza1634) May 25, 2024

Originally a catcher at SLCC, Barlow’s right arm proved too valuable to stay behind the plate, prompting a battery flip to the mound. The Riverton High School product went 3-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 2016, striking out 51 batters in 46.2 innings to get on the radar of MLB scouts.

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 and made 79 appearances with Texas. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

2024 Stats: 1 Game | 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 1 IP | K | 1.00 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.0 WHIP

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox – Boston Red Sox

Alvarez has been hot recently as he rides a six-game hit streak with a base knock in six of his last seven games. The speedy utility man hit two home runs and drove in six against Norfolk on May 21.

Eddy Alvarez is swinging a HOT bat 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UmnWCjTglm — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 26, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 Stats: 37 games | .248 BA | 5 HR | 27 RBI | 5 SB | 11 BB | 35 Ks

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Breck Eichelberger | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm – San Diego Padres

Eichelberger made seven appearances for Single-A Lake Elsinore. He struggled with command, walking 13 batters in 11.2 innings before getting assigned to the Padres Arizona Complex League team on May 9.

San Diego Padres 2023 UDFA out of Abilene Christian, Breck Eichelberger 9/30/23 AZ Instructional League. pic.twitter.com/GX4uaim0VN — TheJerryEspinoza (@JEspinoza1634) October 1, 2023

The Snow Canyon High School alumnus spent three seasons with Salt Lake (2019-21). Eichelberger finished his Bruin career with an 18-6 record and a 3.16 ERA. The 6’5 righthander spent two seasons with Abilene Christian in the WAC after leaving SLCC.

Eichelberger signed as a free agent with a San Diego Padres organization in 2023 after going 7-4 in 94-1 innings and 20 starts for the Wildcats. He finished a two-year stint with Abilene Christian, carrying a 4.29 ERA while striking out 79 batters against 44 walks.

2024 Stats: 7 games | 1-0 | 11.2 IP | 58.48 ERA | 10 Ks | 5 BBs | 2.66 WHIP

BYU Cougars (9)

Jackson Cluff | Infielder

Triple-A Rochester Red Wings – (Washington Nationals)

Cluff was sent down to Double-A Harrisburg in mid-May before being recalled by Rochester on May 23. He is hitting .263 in May and went 5-17 across seven games with Harrisburg.

No IL move for James Wood right now. He is out of the lineup. Rochester does add Jackson Cluff back to their lineup from Double-A Harrisburg. https://t.co/Yn6MI9rd2v — Talk Nats (@TalkNats) May 24, 2024

The 5’11 Cluff played two seasons at BYU (2016 & 2019), appearing in 96 games. He hit .313 as a Cougar, driving in 66 runs with four long balls. Cluff hit .325 and stole 12 bases in 2019.

The Washington Nationals selected Cluff in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. The versatile infielder had been stuck at Double-A Harrisburg since 2021.

2024 Stats: 22 Games | .293 BA | 17 Hits | 5 2B | 3 HR | 8 RBI | 4 SB | 8 BB | 17 Ks

2023 Stats: 86 games | .207 BA | 51 Hits | 7 HR | 27 RBI | 54 BB | 85 K

Triple-A Columbus Clippers – (Cleveland Guardians)

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

2024 Stats: 48 games | .302 | 49 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 9 HR | 37 RBI | 38 BB | 47 K

2023 Stats: 114 games | .267 | 112 Hits | 13 HR | 30 2B | 60 RBI | 59 BB | 100 K

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Triple-A Durham Bulls – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The La Jolla, California native has done a great job keeping the ball in the park this season, allowing only one home run in 14 appearances. Sterner made two appearances this week against Memphis, giving up two runs in three innings.

This week’s guest on The Durham Bulls Podcast is Bulls pitcher Justin Sterner!@JjSterner had nothing but awesome things to say about playing in Durham & the fans, while talking about arriving here & seeing his jersey with that iconic D logo for the 1st time. pic.twitter.com/vKMWc2mbzG — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) May 17, 2024

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). He went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

2024 Stats: 14 Appearances | 1-2 | 3.33 ERA | 24.1 IP | 32 Ks | 7 BB | 0.95 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6-1 | 5.27 ERA | 54.2 IP | 71 Ks | 21 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Ryan Brady | Pitcher | Park City HS

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals – (Kansas City Royals)

The righty has a 2.38 ERA through six May appearances with six strikeouts and six walks. Brady has walked two batters in half of his May games.

ICYMI – Dillan Shrum hit a 3-run home run in the 1st inning while Luca Tresh hit the go-ahead, game-winning Grand Slam in 8th as the #NWANaturals took down Tulsa on the road, 9-5. LH Noah Cameron struck out 8 in 5.2 innings while Ryan Brady got the win. Game 2 is today at noon. pic.twitter.com/NYoNH0eccf — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) April 24, 2024

The former Park City Miner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after going 4-3 in 73.2 innings across three seasons at BYU. The righthander was used sparingly in his first two seasons with the Cougars before throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 4-3 record in 2022.

Brady was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a four-prospect swap in December 2023.

2024 Stats: 12 Appearance | 1-1 | 3.00 ERA | 21 IP | 17 Ks | 9 BB | 1.29 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-4 | 2.69 ERA | 77 IP | 72 Ks | 19 BB | 1.13 WHIP

Austin Deming | Infielder | Snow Canyon HS

High-A Asheville Tourists – (Houston Astros)

The Murray, Utah native has hit .308 in his last ten games. Deming has piled up 11 hits, including six doubles and two home runs, since May 15.

Deming, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, played 35 games as a freshman for the Cougars in 2019. He played 173 games at BYU, finishing with 28 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. Deming exploded for 19 home runs and 68 RBI as a senior, besting his previous career-highs of seven bombs and 33 runs batted in.

The Houston Astros selected Deming in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In his first taste of professional baseball, he battled to a .159 batting average in 27 games at High-A Asheville.

2024 Stats: 28 Games | .287 BA | 29 Hits | 8 2B | 2 HR | 13 RBI | 37 Ks | 3 BBs |

2023 Stats: .159 BA | 14 Hits | 3 RBI | 14 BB | 34 K

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Hillsboro Hops – (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The 6’2 righty is hitting .267 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 2024. Pintar was 2-3 with a triple and home run while reaching four times on May 3. He has three two-hit performances in seven May games.

No better way to start the game…Andrew Pintar goes for 3 and we’re just getting started 🔥#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/MvSgOAN1Pd — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) May 24, 2024

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021 when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 41 games | .280 | 28 Hits | 6 2B | 3 3B | 7 HR | 22 RBI | 14 SB | 28 BB | 35 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Cy Nielson | Pitcher | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers – (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Nielson has allowed just three earned runs across eight May appearances. He gave up a lone run across two innings in his last appearance on May 25.

Love that appearance from Cy Nielson. He was recently mentioned in the BoD squad intriguing prospects outside our top 25https://t.co/XRLV7ABiZd pic.twitter.com/uUnCVtQIsN — Nola Jeffy 🏴‍☠️ (@NolaJeffy) March 13, 2024

Picked in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the now-Cleveland Guardians, Nielson signed with BYU instead. The righthander went 6-6 at BYU with a 5.20 ERA in 88.1 innings. Nielson appeared in 28 games out of the Cougars bullpen in 2022, finishing with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings while striking out 45 and walking seven.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Nielson in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft. The right-handed reliever threw 46.2 innings across 39 appearances for High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 15 Appearances | 1-1 | 2.33 ERA | 129.1 IP | 21 Ks | 10 BB | 1.19 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-5 | 4.44 ERA | 46.2 IP | 53 K | 21 BB | 1.414 WHIP

Nate Dahle | Pitcher | Bear River HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The third-year pro has been very good in May after a shaky start to the season. Dahle carried a 7.71 ERA into the month but has a 2.08 ERA in May, lowering his overall average to 4.05. The Bear River alum has struck out 27 batters while walking just seven.

Not 1⃣, not 2⃣, but 3⃣ strikeouts for Nate Dahle in an inning of work.#RevItUp | #MiLB pic.twitter.com/BjMpZh7J84 — Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) May 10, 2024

The 6’6 righthander played one season at BYU after starting his collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho. Dahle put himself on MLB scouts’ radars in 2022 when he made 25 appearances, finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 2-4 record. The Bear River product struck out 61 batters while walking 11 in his lone season with the Cougars.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Dahle in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished last season with High-A Bowling Green, throwing 38.1 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

2024 Stats: 12 Appearances | 1-0 | 4.05 ERA | 20 IP | 27 Ks | 7 BB | 1.35 WHIP

2023 High-A Stats: 0-2 | 2.82 ERA | 38.1 IP | 42 Ks | 10 BB | 0.94 WHIP

Cooper McKeehan | Pitcher

High-A Quad Cities River Bandits – (Kansas City Royals)

Opponents are hitting .409 against McKeehan through four May appearances.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native spent three years in Provo after joining the Cougars in 2020. McKeehan went 2-1 as a junior with a sterling 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He was 5-3 as a Cougar, finishing with a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings.

The Kansas City Royals selected McKeehan in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished 2023 at High-A Quad Cities, struggling to a 2-2 record and 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-2 | 7.94 ERA | 11.1 IP | 12 Ks | 8 BB | 2.21 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10-3 | 2.70 ERA | 63.1 IP | 67 K | 22 BB | 1.074 WHIP

Utah Utes (2)

Blake Whiting | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

Single-A Carolina Mudcats – Milwaukee Brewers

The former Ute and SLCC Bruin picked up his fourth save of the year, giving up one hit in two innings on May 12.

Listed at 6’2 and 180 pounds, the righthander appeared in 41 games (one start) across two seasons (2022-23) for the Utes. Whiting finished his Utah career with a 6.08 ERA in 63.2 innings while striking out 73 and walking 27 batters.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Whiting as a free agent following the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 11 Appearances | 0-1 | 4 SV | 6.57 ERA | 12.1 IP | 14 Ks | 9 BB | 1.78 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.000 WHIP

Zac McCleve | Pitcher

Single-A Charleston RiverDogs – Tampa Bay Rays

McCleve remains on the 60-day injured list. The 6’4 reliever was placed in the IL on March 24, 2024.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.00 WHIP

Utah Prep Athletes (9)

Payton Henry | Catcher | Pleasant Grove HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – (Toronto Blue Jays)

The American Fork, Utah native spent seven days on the inactive list from May 17 to May 24. Henry was 0-4 in his only appearance since being reinstated to the active roster.

⚾️#16 Payton Henry hits a ground-rule double to score #5 Nathan Lukes.

13-1 Buffalo, ⬆️ 5. pic.twitter.com/tV4rX7Cc4d — Allsports Roc (@AllsportsRoc) May 15, 2024

In 2023, Henry returned to the organization that drafted him after spending two seasons with the Miami Marlins. Henry appeared in 20 games for the Marlins, hitting .143 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry out of Pleasant Grove HS in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Henry made his MLB debut for the Brewers on September 17, 2021.

2024 Stats: 22 games | .266 BA | 21 Hits | 3 2B | 4 2B | 3 HR | 17 RBI | 7 BB | 17 K

2023 Stats: .294 BA | 9 HR | 35 RBI

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – (Chicago White Sox)

The Ogden, Utah native has made three quality starts in four May appearances. In his last start, Bush went seven innings, and the only run he gave up was a solo homer. Bush’s 1.97 ERA is third in the Southern League, and his 50 strikeouts are fifth.

Wrote the other day that the Birmingham Barons are being fueled by one of the best rotations in the minors. That was the case again tonight, when Ky Bush spun seven one-run innings and lowered his ERA to 1.97, which is third in the SL.https://t.co/UdHa9zVIWf — Josh Norris 🐻 (@jnorris427) May 24, 2024

The 6’6 lefty experienced enough success in the first half of 2022 at Double-A Rocket City to be selected to play in the MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 Stats: 8 Games | 3-2 | 1.97 ERA | 45.2 IP | 50 Ks | 19 BB | 1.12 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – (Chicago White Sox)

The Southern League’s ERA leader with a 1.50 average and 7-1 record in nine starts, Thorpe has been lights out since being acquired by the White Sox in March.

Ranked the No. 58 overall prospect by Baseball America during the offseason, Thorpe has battled through a pair of trades since December.

Drew Thorpe has been taken out after 5 and 2/3. He leaves up 1-0 #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/eBbX0JRySn — FutureSox (@FutureSox) May 19, 2024

The White Sox acquired Thorpe during a spring that saw him finish with a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings (two starts). The right-hander gave up 13 hits, struck out eight, and walked four before being assigned to the Barons.

A 2023 second-round pick of the New York Yankees, Thorpe was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. He split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 Stats: 9 Starts | 7-1 | 1.50 ERA | 48 IP | 44 Ks | 14 BB | 0.90 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.52 ERA | 14-2 | 139.1 IP | 182 K | 38 BB | 0.983 WHIP

Wil Jensen | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – (San Francisco Giants)

The Phoenix, Arizona native has given up one run in his last three appearances across 6.2 innings. In his previous game, Jensen gave up a solo home run, his second of the month.

The 6’4 righty spent four years at Pepperdine after graduating from Cottonwood HS. He finished his Pepperdine career with a 10-9 record and a 3.03 ERA across 160.1 innings.

Five straight strikeouts to seal the win? You bet Wil Jensen’s pumped 😤 pic.twitter.com/SeqmUW7m6X — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 28, 2024

The Oakland Athletics selected Jensen in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jensen was 7-0 in 2023, finishing with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (4 starts) for Double-A Richmond.

2024 Stats: 13 Games | 3-2 | 1.91 ERA | 28.1 IP | 32 Ks | 11 BB | 1.24 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.53 ERA | 7-0 | 89 IP | 93 K | 41 BB | 1.30 WHIP

Brayden Taylor | SS/3B | Copper Hills HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The former Horned Frog has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games despite watching his average fall by six points over that span. He is hitting .221 in May with two long balls and seven RBI.

Brayden Taylor’s first taste of professional baseball was good. The nineteenth overall pick displayed his talent showing a ton of flashes in both the infield and at the plate. pic.twitter.com/I504WTsIjC — Milb Central (@milb_central) November 1, 2023

Taylor committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) after graduating from Copper Hills High School in 2020. In three years with the Horned Frogs, Taylor turned himself into a first-round pick by launching 48 home runs, including 23 long balls as a junior. Taylor hit .315 for TCU in 184 career games.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Taylor with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Taylor played 25 minor league games, hitting .242 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

2024 Stats: 37 games | .241 | 31 Hits | 8 2B | 2 3B | 4 HR | 17 RBI | 32 BB | 44 K | 9 SB

2023 Stats: .242 BA | 25 games | 5 HR | 15 RBI

Seth Corry | Pitcher | Lone Peak HS

High-A Eugene Emeralds – (San Francisco Giants)

The lefty pitcher gave up three runs combined over his last two appearances. Corry has a 3.18 ERA in May and opponents are hitting .158 against him.

Seth Corry fanned 5 in his two innings of relief on Thursday vs Tri-City



2 IP| 0 H| 0 R| 1 BB| 5 K pic.twitter.com/JA5hBcBPEa — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) May 9, 2024

A 6’2 lefthanded reliever, Corry has yet to advance beyond High-A after the San Francisco Giants selected him out of Lone Peak HS in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-2 | 2.18 ERA | 20.2 IP | 23 K | 12 BB | 1.02 WHIP

2023 Stats: 5.03 ERA | 0-2 | 5.03 ERA | 34 IP | 18 K | 8 BB

Ross Dunn | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels – (Minnesota Twins)

The 6’3 lefty has a 3.42 ERA in seven appearances (six starts). Dunn was hit around in his last game, giving up five hits and three earned runs in two innings.

With the 297th pick, the @Twins select @ASU_Baseball left-handed pitcher Ross Dunn, No. 140 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/lv70TuxxSC pic.twitter.com/GAzKW4B9sB — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023

Another Cottonwood Colt makes the list in pitcher Ross Dunn. Dunn went 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA in three college seasons. He pitched for the Florida State Seminoles (2021-22) before transferring to Arizona State for his junior season.

The Minnesota Twins selected Dunn in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 7 Games | 0-0 | 2.65 ERA | 17 IP | 20 Ks | 7 BB | 1.18 WHIP

Joey Dixon | Pitcher | Bingham HS

Full-Season IL – (Houston Astros)

Dixon has been placed on the full-season injured list by the Astros and will miss the 2024 season.

The former Bingham Miner spent three seasons with Stanford (2021-23), making 71 appearances (25 starts). He finished his college career with a 4.18 ERA in 183 innings, striking out 150 batters and walking 81.

The Houston Astros selected Dixon in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Dixon threw one inning for the Astros’ rookie league team in Florida.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 1 IP | 0 Runs | 1 Hit

