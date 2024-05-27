On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner

May 26, 2024, 6:26 PM

FILE PHOTO...

FILE PHOTO: Police say Jeremy Ross Pulver, 47, who is accused of killing his father with a hachet, threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father's body was found. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A Layton man charged this month with brutally killing his father now faces an additional criminal charge after police say he threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father was found dead.

Jeremy Ross Pulver, 47, was charged Friday with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Pulver, who investigators say is “known for being a normal guy unless he was under the influence of drugs — then he was angry, aggressive and unpredictable,” asked to buy a puppy from a man April 24, but the man did not show up, according to charging documents.

The next day, Pulver “became very upset” and went to the man’s house hoping to purchase a puppy, but learned the man had sold them all, police say. Before leaving, Pulver pulled out a gun and “threatened to blow him up,” according to charging documents.

Police looking for son

At some point during the day, police say Jeremy Pulver fled to the West Valley home of his father. According to the caretaker of the house, John Pulver knew “the police were going to be looking for (his son) because he had pointed a gun at someone,” the charges state. The caretaker left the house for the night, telling police she was afraid of Jeremy Pulver.

When she returned in the morning, she told police she found Jeremy Pulver sitting in his vehicle in the driveway. She says she was still scared of him, so she stayed in her car in front of the house.

“(She) stated that (Jeremy) Pulver backed out of the driveway and drove up next to her car. Jeremy’s driver’s window was down, and he told (her), ‘I killed him. I killed him and I put baking soda in his mouth. He kept screaming and screaming. You know how my dad is. He’s crazy,'” the charges allege. “(The caretaker) stated that Jeremy had a weird look in his eye. Jeremy then drove away from the home.”

John Pulver’s body was found under a large pile of clothing on his bed. He had blunt force trauma to his head, possibly from a hatchet, according to charging documents, and baking soda in his mouth.

Jeremy Pulver has already been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and other charges stemming from that case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man taken into custody for alleged assaults at Cathedral of the Madeleine

A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly began assaulting random people duing Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

11 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Man shot, killed in Salt Lake City homicide

One man is dead after he was shot in a Glendale neighborhood. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

21 hours ago

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Mark Jones

Man accused in the killing of two missing men earlier this year is facing additional charges

A man accused of killing two men missing from San Juan County earlier this year is facing additional charges.

1 day ago

This image contained in the criminal complaint against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma shows a screenshot ma...

Josh Campbell, CNN

Former CIA officer pleads guilty to spying for China, DOJ says

A former CIA officer targeted in an FBI undercover operation pleaded guilty Friday to providing national defense information to the People’s Republic of China.

2 days ago

The Unified police car that crashed into the suspect's yellow car....

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Unified police officer hospitalized after being hit by suspect, second officer and suspect also hospitalized

A Unified police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a suspect's truck on Friday, police say.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Carlysle Price

Woman facing charges after group-assault against ex-boyfriend

A woman was arrested after engaging in domestic violence against her ex-boyfriend Tuesday.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner