Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner

LAYTON — A Layton man charged this month with brutally killing his father now faces an additional criminal charge after police say he threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father was found dead.

Jeremy Ross Pulver, 47, was charged Friday with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Pulver, who investigators say is “known for being a normal guy unless he was under the influence of drugs — then he was angry, aggressive and unpredictable,” asked to buy a puppy from a man April 24, but the man did not show up, according to charging documents.

The next day, Pulver “became very upset” and went to the man’s house hoping to purchase a puppy, but learned the man had sold them all, police say. Before leaving, Pulver pulled out a gun and “threatened to blow him up,” according to charging documents.

Police looking for son

At some point during the day, police say Jeremy Pulver fled to the West Valley home of his father. According to the caretaker of the house, John Pulver knew “the police were going to be looking for (his son) because he had pointed a gun at someone,” the charges state. The caretaker left the house for the night, telling police she was afraid of Jeremy Pulver.

“(She) stated that (Jeremy) Pulver backed out of the driveway and drove up next to her car. Jeremy’s driver’s window was down, and he told (her), ‘I killed him. I killed him and I put baking soda in his mouth. He kept screaming and screaming. You know how my dad is. He’s crazy,'” the charges allege. “(The caretaker) stated that Jeremy had a weird look in his eye. Jeremy then drove away from the home.”

John Pulver’s body was found under a large pile of clothing on his bed. He had blunt force trauma to his head, possibly from a hatchet, according to charging documents, and baking soda in his mouth.

Jeremy Pulver has already been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and other charges stemming from that case.