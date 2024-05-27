On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Dazzles In Big League Debut For Chicago Cubs

May 26, 2024, 6:15 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

porter hodge cubs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cottonwood HS standout pitcher Porter Hodge was one ball shy of an immaculate inning in his MLB debut against the mighty Atlanta Braves. The Chicago Cubs’ No. 23 prospect gave hope to a beleaguered bullpen with his first two pro appearances.

It took nearly a week for Hodge to debut after getting promoted to Chicago on May 17.

RELATED: Former BYU Cougar Making Triple-A Case For Big League Promotion

Hodge needed ten pitches to strike out Ozzie Albies, the 2024 second-leading RBI man Marcell Ozuna, and the 2023 National League home run & RBI leader Matt Olsen. He then struck out St. Louis Cardinals seven-time All-Star slugger Paul Goldschmidt in his second appearance.

His victims have combined for 14 All-Star selections.

2024 MiLB Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BB | 1.67 WHIP

RELATED STORIES

About Porter Hodge

A 13th-round draft pick by Chicago in 2019, Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

Hodge’s pro baseball journey began in the Arizona Complex League, where he threw eight innings across five appearances after being drafted.

After not playing in 2020, Hodge opened 2021 back in Arizona, throwing 29 innings before receiving a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach. He finished his first full season with a 5.86 ERA and a 2-3 record in 50.2 innings.

RELATED: Former Ute Oliver Dunn Demoted By Milwaukee Brewers

Hodge methodically climbed through the Cubs minor league system, opening 2022 with Myrtle Beach before a midseason promotion to High-A South Bend. He made 25 appearances in 2022, going 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

The 6’4 righthander finished 2023 at Double-A Tennessee.

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man taken into custody for alleged assaults at Cathedral of the Madeleine

A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly began assaulting random people duing Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

7 hours ago

Taylorsville police said Sunday a 35-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool of an apartment comp...

Mark Jones

Man dies after drowning in swimming pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

Taylorsville police said a 35-year-old male drowned Sunday.

8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner

A Layton man charged this month with brutally killing his father now faces an additional criminal charge after police say he threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father was found dead.

9 hours ago

FILE - A Qatar airways plane lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sept. ...

Associated Press

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said. Eight of the injured were hospitalized.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former BYU Cougar Making Triple-A Case For Big League Promotion

Daniel Schneeman is on fire at the plate this season for last-place Columbus, putting himself in position to make his MLB debut this summer.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Nine Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the ninth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Dazzles In Big League Debut For Chicago Cubs