Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Dazzles In Big League Debut For Chicago Cubs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cottonwood HS standout pitcher Porter Hodge was one ball shy of an immaculate inning in his MLB debut against the mighty Atlanta Braves. The Chicago Cubs’ No. 23 prospect gave hope to a beleaguered bullpen with his first two pro appearances.

It took nearly a week for Hodge to debut after getting promoted to Chicago on May 17.

Striking out the side in your @mlb debut✅ Welcome to The Show, Porter Hodge! pic.twitter.com/E0fyT4wX71 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 23, 2024

Hodge needed ten pitches to strike out Ozzie Albies, the 2024 second-leading RBI man Marcell Ozuna, and the 2023 National League home run & RBI leader Matt Olsen. He then struck out St. Louis Cardinals seven-time All-Star slugger Paul Goldschmidt in his second appearance.

His victims have combined for 14 All-Star selections.

Porter Hodge has faced 5 batters so far in his MLB career. Struck out Ozzie Albies (3-time All-Star)

Struck out Marcell Ozuna (2-time All-Star)

Struck out Matt Olson (2-time All-Star)

Allowed a triple to Lars Nootbaar

Struck out Paul Goldschmidt (7-time All-Star) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 26, 2024

2024 MiLB Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BB | 1.67 WHIP

About Porter Hodge

A 13th-round draft pick by Chicago in 2019, Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

Hodge’s pro baseball journey began in the Arizona Complex League, where he threw eight innings across five appearances after being drafted.

I wanna thank everyone who has helped and supported me through my career to get to this point. Look forward to what the future holds. Go Cubs go 🐻

5.22.24 pic.twitter.com/uTFiyP88oF — Porter Hodge (@Phodgie) May 24, 2024

After not playing in 2020, Hodge opened 2021 back in Arizona, throwing 29 innings before receiving a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach. He finished his first full season with a 5.86 ERA and a 2-3 record in 50.2 innings.

Hodge methodically climbed through the Cubs minor league system, opening 2022 with Myrtle Beach before a midseason promotion to High-A South Bend. He made 25 appearances in 2022, going 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

The 6’4 righthander finished 2023 at Double-A Tennessee.

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Follow @bpreece24