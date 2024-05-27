Man dies after drowning in swimming pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police said a 35-year-old male drowned Sunday.

According to Sgt. Corey Lavin, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the drowning occurred in a swiming pool at an apartment complex, located at 4142 S. Oak Meadows Drive. Police were first notified just after 5 p.m.

Lavin said the victim was in the pool with two small children. No other individuals were in the pool.

Another tenant walked into the pool area, found the victim under water and called 911.

Upon arrival, officers got the victim out of the pool and began life-saving procedures until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics continued to perform life-saving efforts. However, emergency personnel were unable to save him.

The children who were with the victim were unharmed and are with family, according to Lavin.

Police said that it appears to be a “tragic accident.”

The complex pool will be closed for the next few hours, while police continue their investigation.

Other residents of the complex have been notified