CRIME

Man taken into custody for alleged assaults at Cathedral of the Madeleine

May 26, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — A man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly assaulted random people during Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly began assaulting random people during Mass at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

According to the probable cause statement, Chandler Grillone entered the building as Sunday service was in progress and began assaulting individuals at random. The probable cause statement also stated that he allegedly struck two people with a bamboo wooden sword.

He then struck a third person with his fists, which broke the individual’s glasses. The victim valued the glasses at roughly $1,500.

Police said Grillone’s actions appeared to be unprovoked. Furthermore, police also said Grillone was uncooperative as he was being taken into custody.

“…he twisted away and refused to get into the police car,” the probable cause statement read.  “(He) braced his head and neck against the door preventing him from being placed in the back of the police car.”

Multiple commands were given by officers for Grillone to comply, but he still refused to cooperate.

“(He) was placed in a WRAP for his safety during transport,” the probable cause statement read.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault. He was also booked for investigation of one count of assault and property damage. Additionally, he was booked for investigation of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

 

