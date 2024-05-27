Multiple people in custody after shots fired at South Salt Lake gathering

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say shots were fired at a large gathering early Monday morning, and multiple people have been taken into custody.

The South Salt Lake Police Department said officers and the Unified Police Department’s SWAT team were called out to the scene, located near 3600 South and 300 East. A KSL TV crew was the first to arrive at the scene and saw several people who were detained in handcuffs.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and for people living in the immediate area to stay in their homes while investigators were on scene. They have not said how many people were injured nor how many were taken into custody.

Police confirm this was a large gathering. Shots fired. Officers and SWAT responded. Multiple taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing. Those in the area are asked to stay inside their homes for now. Believe it’s an isolated incident. @KSL5TV @Derek_Photog pic.twitter.com/kbz0b68sWT — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) May 27, 2024

Officers said they believe this appears to be an isolated incident.

Neighbors said it is not unusual to see lots of people going in and out of the home where the action occurred.