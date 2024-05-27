On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Multiple people in custody after shots fired at South Salt Lake gathering

May 27, 2024, 9:24 AM | Updated: 5:38 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say shots were fired at a large gathering early Monday morning, and multiple people have been taken into custody.

The South Salt Lake Police Department said officers and the Unified Police Department’s SWAT team were called out to the scene, located near 3600 South and 300 East. A KSL TV crew was the first to arrive at the scene and saw several people who were detained in handcuffs.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and for people living in the immediate area to stay in their homes while investigators were on scene. They have not said how many people were injured nor how many were taken into custody.

Officers said they believe this appears to be an isolated incident.

Neighbors said it is not unusual to see lots of people going in and out of the home where the action occurred.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

statue of a woman in front of marble walls...

Lindsay Aerts

Martha Hughes Cannon statue headed to US Capitol

A statue of Martha Hughes Cannon is headed to Washington D.C. to represent Utah

18 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during the Memorial Day commemoration at the Utah Capitol Building in Sa...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘I love my country’: Veterans, Gov. Cox focus on service, honoring military on Memorial Day

Memorial Day isn't just about picnics, relaxation and sun for John Jackman. Significantly, it brings to mind military comrades who have died while serving the United States.

2 hours ago

A resident of a homeless shelter in Sandy has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of a ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Sandy homeless shelter resident jailed on suspicion of killing roommate

A resident of a homeless shelter in Sandy has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of a roommate at the Medically Vulnerable People Program Facility.

7 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man taken into custody for alleged assaults at Cathedral of the Madeleine

A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly began assaulting random people duing Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

21 hours ago

Taylorsville police said Sunday a 35-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool of an apartment comp...

Mark Jones

Man dies after drowning in swimming pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

Taylorsville police said a 35-year-old male drowned Sunday.

23 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner

A Layton man charged this month with brutally killing his father now faces an additional criminal charge after police say he threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father was found dead.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Multiple people in custody after shots fired at South Salt Lake gathering