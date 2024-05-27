On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sandy homeless shelter resident jailed on suspicion of killing roommate

May 27, 2024, 10:38 AM

A resident of a homeless shelter in Sandy has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of a ...

A resident of a homeless shelter in Sandy has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of a roommate. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A resident of a homeless shelter in Sandy has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of a roommate at the Medically Vulnerable People Program Facility.

Laura Northrup, 60, was being held as of Monday morning at the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence in the death early Sunday of Stephanie Lynne Hackett Carrasco, 62, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Hackett Carrasco had arrived at the room she shares with Northrup and a third woman at the Sandy shelter around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, according to the affidavit, which cites video footage. She reentered the room at 1:02 a.m. and Northrup was seen on video leaving the room at 1:57 a.m. “with her arms full of what appears to be clothing and other personal items,” according to the affidavit prepared by the Sandy Police Department.

Hackett Carrasco’s body wasn’t discovered until later Sunday afternoon, after a third roommate, who had arrived around noon Sunday, discovered her body following a nap.

The third roommate “entered the room at approximately (noon) today when she said she took a nap and did not see Stephanie until she woke up,” reads the affidavit, written Sunday. The third roommate “said that Stephanie was face down and mostly underneath her own bed. (The roommate) then called for EMS.”

Later Sunday, Northrup returned to the facility, but didn’t talk to authorities. Police found blood between the beds of Northrup and Hackett Carrasco and on the frame of the main door into their room. “Spots of blood were also found on a red fanny pack-style bag that Laura was holding when she returned to the room,” according to the affidavit.

The Medically Vulnerable People Program Facility at 8955 S. 255 West in Sandy, formerly an Econolodge motel, provides housing and medical care “to seniors, veterans and the medically frail who are experiencing homelessness,” according to a description on the website of Shelter the Homeless, an advocacy group for homeless people.

The Sandy facility, relatively new, received the green light from Sandy officials last October to occupy the site. According to Shelter the Homeless data, the facility — operated by The Road Home and Fourth Street Clinic, which also aid the homeless — can house up to 165 people. Road Home and Fourth Street Clinic representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during the Memorial Day commemoration at the Utah Capitol Building in Sa...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘I love my country’: Veterans, Gov. Cox focus on service, honoring military on Memorial Day

Memorial Day isn't just about picnics, relaxation and sun for John Jackman. Significantly, it brings to mind military comrades who have died while serving the United States.

16 minutes ago

(Karah Brackin, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Multiple people in custody after shots fired at South Salt Lake gathering

South Salt Lake police say shots were fired at a large gathering early Monday morning, and multiple people have been taken into custody.

7 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Man taken into custody for alleged assaults at Cathedral of the Madeleine

A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly began assaulting random people duing Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

20 hours ago

Taylorsville police said Sunday a 35-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool of an apartment comp...

Mark Jones

Man dies after drowning in swimming pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

Taylorsville police said a 35-year-old male drowned Sunday.

21 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Layton man charged with killing his father now charged with threatening puppy owner

A Layton man charged this month with brutally killing his father now faces an additional criminal charge after police say he threatened to kill a man selling puppies the day before his father was found dead.

22 hours ago

A paraglider was injured and taken to the hospital after crashing in Washington County on Sunday, M...

Mary Culbertson

Paraglider injured after crashing in Washington County

A paraglider was injured after crashing near Blue Springs Reservoir in Washington County.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Sandy homeless shelter resident jailed on suspicion of killing roommate