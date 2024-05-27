Reports: Hall Of Famer, Basketball Legend Bill Walton Passes Away

SALT LAKE CITY – Basketball legend Bill Walton passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Walton’s passing on Monday, May 27.

Hall of Famer Bill Walton has passed away at 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2024

Hall of Fame center Bill Walton has died of cancer, the NBA says. He was 71. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2024

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland