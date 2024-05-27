Hall Of Famer, Basketball Legend Bill Walton Passes Away

SALT LAKE CITY – Basketball legend Bill Walton passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from the NBA.

The league confirmed Walton’s passing on Monday, May 27.

The NBA shared the following statement on Walton’s death:

“Two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away today at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement: “Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered. “As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fdlty5X3F5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2024

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland