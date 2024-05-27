On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Teams Honor, Remember Servicemembers On Memorial Day 2024

May 27, 2024, 2:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Sports teams around the Beehive State paid tribute to military servicewomen and servicemen on Memorial Day 2024.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is held annually on the last Monday in May.

On May 27, local sports franchises and college programs remembered and honored military personnel with posts on social media.

Utah Jazz

Real Salt Lake

Utah Royals FC

Salt Lake Bees

BYU Cougars

Utah Utes

Utah State Aggies

Weber State Wildcats

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Aces

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: After Continuing Family Legacy At BYU, Justin Sterner Has Eyes On MLB

Carrying on the family legacy at BYU was always the goal for Justin Sterner; he didn't always know if baseball would get him there.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Running Backs

Today’s focus is on another group that has produced a lot of NFL talent for the Utes- Utah football’s running backs.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Hall Of Famer, Basketball Legend Bill Walton Passes Away

Basketball legend Bill Walton passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hall Of Famer, Basketball Legend Bill Walton Passes Away

Basketball legend Bill Walton passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, according to the NBA.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. To Miss Rest Of Season After Tearing Left ACL

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss the rest of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Newgarden Goes Back-To-Back At Indy 500 To Give Penske Record-Extending 20th Win

Josef Newgarden once again brought his victorious Team Penske car to a stop on the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Local Teams Honor, Remember Servicemembers On Memorial Day 2024