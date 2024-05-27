Local Teams Honor, Remember Servicemembers On Memorial Day 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Sports teams around the Beehive State paid tribute to military servicewomen and servicemen on Memorial Day 2024.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is held annually on the last Monday in May.

On May 27, local sports franchises and college programs remembered and honored military personnel with posts on social media.

Utah Jazz

To the brave individuals who gave their lives to protect our freedom, we thank you. Happy #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Mol7OpQBfq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 27, 2024

Real Salt Lake

Today and every day we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GErti6HEej — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 27, 2024

Utah Royals FC

Remembering and honoring those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸🤍 pic.twitter.com/GWXtf8QXgm — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) May 27, 2024

Salt Lake Bees

Today we honor and remember our fallen heroes. #memorialday pic.twitter.com/sqUMmZmIif — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 27, 2024

B YU Cougars

We will always honor and remember all those who gave their lives in service of our country 🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/plGcO2qoWH — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) May 27, 2024

Utah Utes

Expressing immense gratitude to our brave service members, past and present. THANK YOU for all you have done. 🇺🇸🙌#GoUtes | #MemorialDay2024 pic.twitter.com/Xm0rg5HfZs — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) May 27, 2024

Utah State Aggies

Remembering and honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.#MemorialDay | 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IrYIz0TIqC — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) May 27, 2024

Weber State Wildcats

Happy Memorial Day! Remembering and thanking those who have served 🇺🇸#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/KANbWgG7OH — Weber State Athletics (@weberstate) May 27, 2024

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Today we honor and remember those who sacrificed everything for our freedom 🇺🇸 #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/0K4seTlodl — SUU Thunderbirds ⚡️ (@SUUThunderbirds) May 27, 2024

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Today we thank and honor all who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. 🇺🇸#UtahTechBlazers🦬 pic.twitter.com/v0uCkWXqHK — Utah Tech Athletics (@UtahTech_Sports) May 27, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders

Today we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/x9mLXjHVGi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 27, 2024

Las Vegas Aces

Today, and every day, we honor and remember our fallen heroes. To all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, we thank you.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/P5QOQwIkyR — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 27, 2024

