On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Martha Hughes Cannon statue headed to US Capitol

May 27, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An iconic statue of Martha Hughes Cannon will soon leave Utah.

Cannon, who lived from 1857 to 1932, was Utah’s first female state senator and a pioneer in women gaining the right to vote. Her statute, currently sitting on the 3rd floor of the Utah Capitol, outside the old Supreme Court Chambers, will soon be on its way to Washington D.C. to take its place in the U.S. Capitol after a long Covid delay.

Per federal law, each state has two statues placed in the National Statuary Hall to represent it. In 2018 Utah passed a law to send Cannon’s statue to replace Philo Farnsworth and stand alongside Brigham Young. Farnsworth was the inventor of electronic television, his statue will now head to Utah Valley University.

“We want Utah’s women’s suffrage history to be acknowledged nationwide,” said Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson, who was instrumental in the legislation passed when she was a state senator.

Utah’s Congressman, Blake Moore also acknowledged the importance of Martha’s statue coming to D.C.

“[It’s a] pretty neat experience. Utah has a very rich history with the suffrage movement from Sarah Young again to Martha Hughes Cannon. That’s something that we need to celebrate,” Moore said.

Henderson and Moore say women in America have the right to vote because of women like Cannon, who was a leading voice to challenge the status quo. In 1896, Cannon beat out her husband to be elected to the state senate seat.

This statue of Martha Hughes Cannon is headed to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. to be one of two statues representing Utah. (Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV) This statue of Martha Hughes Cannon is headed to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. to be one of two statues representing Utah. (Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV) This statue of Martha Hughes Cannon is headed to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. to be one of two statues representing Utah. (Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV) This statue of Martha Hughes Cannon is headed to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. to be one of two statues representing Utah. (Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV) This Martha Hughes Cannon statue is headed to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. to be one of two statues representing Utah. (Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV)

“(She was) a woman who, once she helped other women earn a voice in their state government, she showed them how to be a representative in their state government,” Henderson said.

She hopes that when Cannon’s statue is placed where the nation will see, it will continue to serve as the blueprint for American women.

“Utah women were far ahead of their time in terms of equality, in terms of voting rights, in terms of education, access…And that’s a fact that’s often overlooked and missed out on in the rest of the country today. And it’s time that we reclaim our history,” she said.

The statue will travel by truck to D.C. There will be a public send-off party at the Capitol on June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. that the public is invited to attend. There will be live music, food from local food trucks, and activities for children and families.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Quinn McKay, second from the left, was a Marine in World War II in a unit that suffered heavy casua...

Mike Anderson

Utah veterans think of friends while preparing for honor flight

Monday was a special Memorial Day for more than 70 Utah war veterans who are preparing for an honor flight Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Police are searching for shooters who they say fired at another car while fleeing an alleged robber...

Andrew Adams

Police seek suspects after shots fired, crash in Sandy neighborhood

Police on Monday were looking for suspects following shots that were fired and a crash that took place close to a high-density housing development.

3 hours ago

Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson. (Payson Fire Depar...

Mark Jones

9 people displaced in Payson house fire, no injuries reported

Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson.

4 hours ago

A Memorial Day gathering marked the heartwarming end to what started as an upsetting story in the G...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Restored headstone vandalized at Grantsville Cemetery unveiled on Memorial Day

A Memorial Day gathering marked the heartwarming end to what started as an upsetting story in the Grantsville Cemetery. Months after historic headstones were found broken and destroyed, one extended family came together with reason to celebrate. 

5 hours ago

The exterior of the Wells Ward building in Salt Lake City's Liberty Wells neighborhood on Saturday....

Mark Jones and Shelby Lofton

Neighbors say Wells Ward meetinghouse was left in disrepair for years before fire

A nearly 100-year-old church is set to be demolished after a fire Sunday morning left it in ruins.

6 hours ago

With the unofficial start to the summer here, that means more Utah families will be going out for a...

Brianna Chavez

Officials remind swimmers to be cautious before stepping foot in water this summer

With the unofficial start to the summer here, that means more Utah families will be going out for a swim. But aquatics officials are urging anyone who gets in the pool or open water to be cautious.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Martha Hughes Cannon statue headed to US Capitol