LOCAL NEWS

Wrong-way crash closes westbound I-80 near Great Saltair

May 27, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 11:06 pm

Westbound I-80 is closed at 5600 West after a wrong-way crash. (Utah Highway Patrol)

BY SAM HERRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


MAGNA — A wrong-way driver hit a truck pulling a horse trailer head-on, closing westbound Interstate 80 for several hours on Monday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a reckless driver was driving the wrong way on the freeway after pulling a U-turn. The driver crashed head-on into a truck hauling a trailer full of horses.

The wrong-way driver was airlifted and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Roden said there were minor injuries from those in the truck but didn’t specify if there was more than one person in the truck at the time of the crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation said all westbound traffic was forced to exit on 5600 West. UDOT said that drivers should plan for delays.

On Monday night, Roden told KSL, “They are investigating it for possible impairment.”

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours, but have since been reopened.

Mark Jones contributed to this story.

