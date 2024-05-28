Neighbors say Wells Ward meetinghouse was left in disrepair for years before fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A nearly 100-year-old church is set to be demolished after a fire Sunday morning left it in ruins.

Firefighters rescued two people from the flames Sunday inside the Wells Ward meetinghouse.

Fire officials told KSL TV that Salt Lake City’s arson unit is leading this investigation. Those two people were questioned and released Sunday.

Officials consider them patients unless their findings in the coming weeks say otherwise. Neighbors that KSL spoke to said it’s nothing new to find people inside this vacant building who shouldn’t be.

People living in the Liberty Wells neighborhood also said the Wells Ward building has been a sad sight for the last few years.

The massive fire that destroyed the church makes it even more painful for Amy Luder to look at.

“It was interesting that just before it’s supposed to be demolished, that a fire started,” Luder said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns the church, closed the building after the 2020 earthquake left it unstable.

“It’s been fenced off and nothing was done to it,” Luder said. “And just sitting there empty.

Police records

Salt Lake City police records show there were reports of people inside trespassing.

In 2021, someone reported a theft from the property.

In 2022, five calls were made for various property offenses.

Last year, six callers reported trespassing, burglary or vandalism.

“There’s a lot of graffiti, just a lot of messes,” Luder said.

And so far in 2024, police have a handful of trespassing reports.

“The police have had to take out big groups of people with all their stuff several times,” Luder said.

The Church did not directly respond to questions about the decision and timeline of demolishing the building. They also did not confirm if stained glass windows or artifacts from the church had been saved.

“A few weeks ago, they brought the excavator in and they were, I don’t know what they were doing,” Luder said.

Luder said she and her neighbors have wondered what the church’s fate would be, and this fire is not what they imagined.

“I’ve just been kind of waiting to see if anything is going to get done,” she said.