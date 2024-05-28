Police seek suspects after shots fired, crash in Sandy neighborhood

SANDY — Police on Monday were looking for suspects following shots that were fired and a crash that took place close to a high-density housing development.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt, of the Sandy Police Department, said officers responded to a parking lot of a store at 10453 S. State State on the report of a robbery around 2:30 p.m.

According to Moffitt, the victims of the robbery started following the suspects in their car, eventually making it to the area of 122 E. Sego Lily Drive.

“Someone, somehow, from the suspect vehicle — which we’re still trying to figure out what that car was — ended up firing some shots at the red passenger car,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt said the victims’ red sportscar ended up crashing somehow.

“The sequence of events from there — we’re not sure exactly what happened or how the vehicle came to rest,” Moffitt said.

Nobody was injured either by the gunfire or in the crash, police said.

Moffitt said victims of crimes should avoid pursuing suspects themselves or otherwise taking matters into their own hands and should instead let police deal with it.

“If they were trying to rob me, I wouldn’t have chased them,” said neighbor Steve Wyldes as he watched police process the scene across the street. “That was more likely going to happen than not.”

Multiple neighbors reported hearing a commotion and some even said they heard what sounded like gunfire or fireworks.

In what has been a relatively quiet neighborhood, resident Kenny Erow said the crash and shots fired were more than surprising.

“It’s shocking that something like this would happen right across the street from us,” Erow said.