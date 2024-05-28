9 people displaced in Payson house fire, no injuries reported

PAYSON — Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 692 W. 500 South just before 6 p.m.

According to Payson Fire Chief Scott Spencer, two adults and three children were displaced from the upstairs of the home, while two adults and two children were displaced from the basement of the home. There were no reported injuries.

Spencer also said damages to the garage and kitchen are at $200,000. However, he said the home is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting those people who have been displaced.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.