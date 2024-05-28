On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

9 people displaced in Payson house fire, no injuries reported

May 27, 2024, 9:22 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm

Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson. (Payson Fire Depar...

Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson. (Payson Fire Department)

(Payson Fire Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PAYSON Nine people have been displaced following a house fire Monday evening in Payson.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 692 W. 500 South just before 6 p.m.

According to Payson Fire Chief Scott Spencer, two adults and three children were displaced from the upstairs of the home, while two adults and two children were displaced from the basement of the home. There were no reported injuries.

Spencer also said damages to the garage and kitchen are at $200,000. However, he said the home is not a total loss.

(Payson Fire Department) (Payson Fire Department) (Payson Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting those people who have been displaced.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Quinn McKay, second from the left, was a Marine in World War II in a unit that suffered heavy casua...

Mike Anderson

Utah veterans think of friends while preparing for honor flight

Monday was a special Memorial Day for more than 70 Utah war veterans who are preparing for an honor flight Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Police are searching for shooters who they say fired at another car while fleeing an alleged robber...

Andrew Adams

Police seek suspects after shots fired, crash in Sandy neighborhood

Police on Monday were looking for suspects following shots that were fired and a crash that took place close to a high-density housing development.

3 hours ago

A Memorial Day gathering marked the heartwarming end to what started as an upsetting story in the G...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Restored headstone vandalized at Grantsville Cemetery unveiled on Memorial Day

A Memorial Day gathering marked the heartwarming end to what started as an upsetting story in the Grantsville Cemetery. Months after historic headstones were found broken and destroyed, one extended family came together with reason to celebrate. 

5 hours ago

The exterior of the Wells Ward building in Salt Lake City's Liberty Wells neighborhood on Saturday....

Mark Jones and Shelby Lofton

Neighbors say Wells Ward meetinghouse was left in disrepair for years before fire

A nearly 100-year-old church is set to be demolished after a fire Sunday morning left it in ruins.

6 hours ago

With the unofficial start to the summer here, that means more Utah families will be going out for a...

Brianna Chavez

Officials remind swimmers to be cautious before stepping foot in water this summer

With the unofficial start to the summer here, that means more Utah families will be going out for a swim. But aquatics officials are urging anyone who gets in the pool or open water to be cautious.

7 hours ago

Westbound I-80 is closed at 5600 West after a wrong-way crash. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Sam Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Wrong-way crash closes westbound I-80 near Great Saltair

A wrong-way driver hit a truck pulling a horse trailer head-on, closing westbound I-80 for several hours on Monday. The freeway remains closed at 5600 West near the Great Saltair.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

9 people displaced in Payson house fire, no injuries reported