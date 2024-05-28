23 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting battered again
May 28, 2024, 9:16 AM
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
May 28, 2024, 9:16 AM
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A lost Caravaggio painting that was almost mistakenly sold at auction for a bargain price has gone on display in Madrid, Spain.
8 minutes ago
The cabin of a Spirit Airlines flight from Jamaica to Florida became a scene of panic and confusion Sunday when passengers were told to prepare for a possible water landing after the aircraft was turned around due to an apparent mechanical problem, a passenger told CNN.
47 minutes ago
Prosecutors and defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments.
3 hours ago
Monday was a special Memorial Day for more than 70 Utah war veterans who are preparing for an honor flight Tuesday.
11 hours ago
A man has been arrested after police accused him of throwing a “flammable substance” on a stranger, setting his shirt on fire in a New York City subway station.
18 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC. The actor, who played Brando Corbin in the hospital soap opera, was shot as he left work early Saturday morning, his mother told KABC, In a […]
19 hours ago
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.