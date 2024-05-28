On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Lost Caravaggio goes on display after almost being sold at auction for just $1,600

May 28, 2024, 10:02 AM

A painting by Italian master Caravaggio entitled 'Ecce Homo' is pictured at the Prado museum in Mad...

A painting by Italian master Caravaggio entitled 'Ecce Homo' is pictured at the Prado museum in Madrid, on May 27. A lost Caravaggio painting that was almost mistakenly sold at auction for a bargain price has gone on display at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, after being rescued and restored. Mandatory Credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACK GUY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A lost Caravaggio painting that was almost mistakenly sold at auction for a bargain price has gone on display at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, after being rescued and restored.

“Ecce Homo,” which was painted by the Italian master around 1606-09, will feature in a special one-piece exhibition from Tuesday, according to a statement from the museum.

The oil on canvas work depicts Jesus wearing a crown of thorns with blood running down his face and onto his chest. In front of him to the left is Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor in Judea, while a third figure stands behind Jesus holding a red robe over his shoulders.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, better known simply as Caravaggio, is known for his visceral depictions of violence.

Caravaggio painted “Ecce Homo” toward the end of his life when he had fled Rome, accused of murder, and was living in exile in Naples, where his work underwent a marked shift in style, becoming darker and more somber.

“The painting is one of around only 60 known works by Caravaggio in existence, and thus one of the most valuable old master artworks in the world,” said the museum.

Formerly part of King Philip IV’s art collection, the painting was passed on to the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, which then exchanged it for another artwork with a politician named Evaristo Pérez de Castro in 1823, according to the museum.

It then remained in the same family, but its significance went unnoticed until it surfaced at auction house Ansorena in April 2021 with a starting price of 1,500 euros ($1,600), attributed to a pupil of Spanish painter José de Ribera.

Experts from the Prado Museum highlighted the misattribution to Spain’s Ministry of Culture, which placed an export ban on the work and declared it a national treasure, Jorge Coll, CEO of Colnaghi Gallery in Madrid, which has had the painting in its care since its real origin came to light, told CNN on Tuesday.

Coll then coordinated the authentication of the work by leading experts, as well its restoration, before it was sold to the current owner. Coll told CNN that he cannot reveal the identity of the buyer or the purchase price for legal reasons.

The painting represents “one of the greatest discoveries in the history of art, inspiring an unprecedented speed of consensus around its authentication,” said the museum.

It has also been restored “in an informed and rigorous manner,” reads the statement.

“Ecce Homo” will be displayed at the Prado Museum until October 13.

Both the previous owner and the buyer were keen for the painting to go on public display at the Prado, said Coll.

“It means the world,” he said. “Everybody has to go and see it.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A Spirit Airlines flight returned to Montego Bay, Jamaica after a suspected mechanical issue on its...

Amanda Jackson, Dave Alsup and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Spirit Airlines passengers told to prepare for possible water landing after mechanical issue

The cabin of a Spirit Airlines flight from Jamaica to Florida became a scene of panic and confusion Sunday when passengers were told to prepare for a possible water landing after the aircraft was turned around due to an apparent mechanical problem, a passenger told CNN.

45 minutes ago

TEMPLE, TEXAS - MAY 23: Debris is strewn on the side of a road following a tornado on May 23, 2024 ...

John Seewer

23 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting battered again

Damaging winds and hail have pelted north Texas as much of the U.S. recovers from severe weather that killed at least 23 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

50 minutes ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the end of the day during...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price

In Trump’s hush money trial, prosecutors and defense lawyers are poised to make final pitch to jury

Prosecutors and defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments.

3 hours ago

Quinn McKay, second from the left, was a Marine in World War II in a unit that suffered heavy casua...

Mike Anderson

Utah veterans think of friends while preparing for honor flight

Monday was a special Memorial Day for more than 70 Utah war veterans who are preparing for an honor flight Tuesday.

11 hours ago

The Houston Street station in Manhattan is pictured on Saturday, May 25, 2024. A man was arrested ...

Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Samantha Beech, CNN

Man arrested after throwing ‘flammable substance’ on stranger in NYC subway station

A man has been arrested after police accused him of throwing a “flammable substance” on a stranger, setting his shirt on fire in a New York City subway station.

18 hours ago

Gilbert Carrasquillo (GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC. The actor, who played Brando Corbin in the hospital soap opera, was shot as he left work early Saturday morning, his mother told KABC, In a […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Lost Caravaggio goes on display after almost being sold at auction for just $1,600