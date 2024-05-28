On the Site:
BYU Basketball Reportedly Lands Coveted European Guard Egor Demin

May 28, 2024, 9:33 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has reportedly landed Real Madrid’s Egor Demin.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 6-foot-9 combo guard from Russia has committed to BYU.

Demin is viewed as a potential lottery pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote, “Exciting addition for BYU. NBA scouts scour the globe seeking out prospects like Egor Demin — a fluid 6’9 playmaker with dynamic shot-making prowess, vision and passing creativity, explosiveness, and the versatility to guard and play multiple positions.”

Egor Demin commits to BYU Basketball

Demin has not announced his commitment to BYU on his own, but he did share Woj and Givony’s Instagram reel that reports Demin’s commitment to BYU. He picked BYU over Illinois, Arkansas, and others.

This past week, Demin was a crucial piece in helping Real Madrid secure a championship in the U18 ANGT Championship. In the championship against PFBB Paris, Demin scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists, and had three steals and two blocks.

From the moment Kevin Young took the head coach job at BYU in April, he has a desire to turn BYU into a program that prepares athletes for the NBA. Young has extensive experience in the NBA from his time as a top assistant on the Phoenix Suns staff and previous stops at the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA G-League.

Adding Demin indicates that Young is serious about backing up that desire to turn BYU into a place that develops for the league.

Demin is a versatile athlete that can line up nearly anywhere on the floor. How Young utilizes Demin’s skillset will be one of the fascinating developments for the 2024-25 edition of the BYU basketball program.

BYU now has 10 scholarship players for the 2024-25 season. Demin is the fourth newcomer to sign with Kevin Young, joining Utah transfer Keba Keita, and fellow freshmen Elijah Crawford and Brody Kozlowski.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

