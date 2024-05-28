Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 Fan Vote (2024)

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2024 college football season.

This year, the fans get a say. The fan vote will count as one ballot, other votes are made by members of the local media.

Rank your top 60 college players in the state of Utah below.

60 in 60 Fan Vote

Create your own user feedback survey

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

This year’s countdown is sponsored by Five Star Painting.