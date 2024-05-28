Utah finalizes Olympic plans with winter sport federations, two more steps before final 2034 bid announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Committee for the games presented their plan Tuesday to several Winter Olympic federations for the 2034 games.

Their plan outlines holding winter sports events at 11 venues within an hour of the athlete village, and to include a proposed athlete family village.

The federations included seven international sports — Biathlon, Bobsleigh and Skeleton, Ice Hockey, Luge, Skating, Ski and Snowboard, and curling.

The meeting was not public, but Colin Hilton, president of Utah’s Olympic Legacy Foundation who manages all the venues, spoke with KSL TV.

“The meeting went great,” he said.

Hilton said the group was impressed with how Utah has maintained existing venues, and plans to host more sports than previously done in the 2002 games in virtually the same amount of space.

“We have actually about 40% more events than we did in (2002), but we’re using roughly the same (number) of venues. But a lot of their comments were very complimentary of the fact that we still have all of these facilities that (exist),” Hilton said. “And that they’re four times busier in use today than right after the (2002) games.”

Hilton said that the group also liked that the Olympic Medals Plaza and some big air competitions will come to the people, with events planned to be located in downtown.

“The idea of also using a convention center and building a temporary curling facility for up to 6,500 spectators right in the heart of downtown was also well received,” he said.

Plus, Hilton said, they liked that Utah offers its venues for sports in smaller countries to use, and that existing venues continue to host big competitions.

“For the federations to hear that, and to know that we’re regular stops for major events, that is music to their ears,” Hilton said.

Salt Lake City’s Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, also spoke at the meeting.

“(Mendenhall) highlighted how the 2034 Games will be a catalyst for the future trajectory of communities,” a release about the meeting reported.

Park City’s Mayor, Nann Worel, was also present.

“(Worel) spoke to the community culture of sport that has developed in the greater Park City region,” the release stated.

Final steps until Utah’s bid is known

Feedback from these federation leaders will go into a final bid presentation by the Future Host Commission to the IOC Executive Board, which will meet virtually June 12 through the 14.

Then, a positive recommendation from the Executive Board to the full IOC on July 24 could mean Utah is awarded the games.

The IOC is expected to act on both the 2030 and 2034 games at that meeting in Paris.