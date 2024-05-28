On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WINTER GAMES

Utah finalizes Olympic plans with winter sport federations, two more steps before final 2034 bid announcement

May 28, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Committee for the games presented their plan Tuesday to several Winter Olympic federations for the 2034 games.

Their plan outlines holding winter sports events at 11 venues within an hour of the athlete village, and to include a proposed athlete family village.

The federations included seven international sports — Biathlon, Bobsleigh and Skeleton, Ice Hockey, Luge, Skating, Ski and Snowboard, and curling.

The meeting was not public, but Colin Hilton, president of Utah’s Olympic Legacy Foundation who manages all the venues, spoke with KSL TV.

“The meeting went great,” he said.

Hilton said the group was impressed with how Utah has maintained existing venues, and plans to host more sports than previously done in the 2002 games in virtually the same amount of space.

Proposed venues for the 2034 Winter Olympics released by Committee for the Games

“We have actually about 40% more events than we did in (2002), but we’re using roughly the same (number) of venues. But a lot of their comments were very complimentary of the fact that we still have all of these facilities that (exist),” Hilton said. “And that they’re four times busier in use today than right after the (2002) games.”

Hilton said that the group also liked that the Olympic Medals Plaza and some big air competitions will come to the people, with events planned to be located in downtown.

“The idea of also using a convention center and building a temporary curling facility for up to 6,500 spectators right in the heart of downtown was also well received,” he said.

Plus, Hilton said, they liked that Utah offers its venues for sports in smaller countries to use, and that existing venues continue to host big competitions.

“For the federations to hear that, and to know that we’re regular stops for major events, that is music to their ears,” Hilton said.

Salt Lake City’s Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, also spoke at the meeting.

“(Mendenhall) highlighted how the 2034 Games will be a catalyst for the future trajectory of communities,” a release about the meeting reported.

Park City’s Mayor, Nann Worel, was also present.

“(Worel) spoke to the community culture of sport that has developed in the greater Park City region,” the release stated.

Final steps until Utah’s bid is known

Feedback from these federation leaders will go into a final bid presentation by the Future Host Commission to the IOC Executive Board, which will meet virtually June 12 through the 14.

Then, a positive recommendation from the Executive Board to the full IOC on July 24 could mean Utah is awarded the games.

The IOC is expected to act on both the 2030 and 2034 games at that meeting in Paris.

KSL 5 TV Live

Winter Games

Members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC, U.S. Olympic & Para...

Deanie Wimmer

An Olympic legacy brings year-round sporting events to Utah

Utah has capitalized on the Olympic spotlight and demonstrated its ability as a world-class host for winter and summer sporting events. The sports world appears to have taken notice.

1 month ago

(Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Lisa Riley Roche

Utah’s bid for the 2034 Winter Games is on track after an IOC visit. What’s next?

The advice from a member of the International Olympic Committee delegation in Utah this week to inspect venues for a 2034 Winter Games sounded contradictory at first: Don’t be in a rush to put plans in place, but don’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity.

1 month ago

Karl Stoss, Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games chair, Colin Hilton, Olympic Legacy...

Lisa Riley Roche

IOC wraps up visit to Utah’s proposed 2034 Olympic venues

A pair of short track speedskating coaches at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns were eagerly waiting Friday for the arrival of the International Olympic Committee delegation in Utah visiting venues for a 2034 Winter Games, so they could catch up with a former teammate from China, who’s now an IOC member.

2 months ago

Memebers of the International Olympic Committee are in Salt Lake City this week, checking to see ju...

Dan Rascon

IOC in Utah to check on readiness to host another Olympics

Members of the International Olympic Committee are in Salt Lake City this week, checking to see just how ready the city is to potentially host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

2 months ago

A biathlete practicing for the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center....

Alex Cabrero

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Biathletes across the globe are in Utah and are getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend. 

3 months ago

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

Details of Utah’s bid for the 2034 Olympics formally submitted by governor, mayor

In an instant, the key backers of Utah’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Games joined together to tap the submit button on a laptop in the ornate Gold Room of the state Capitol Thursday, sending thousands and thousands of pages of details about their hosting plans to the International Olympic Committee.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah finalizes Olympic plans with winter sport federations, two more steps before final 2034 bid announcement