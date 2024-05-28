One teen hit in Spanish Fork intersection comes home from hospital

SPANISH FORK — One of the teens hit at a Spanish Fork intersection has been released from the hospital, officials said.

On May 18, two teens were hit by a car while crossing the intersection at 2300 E. Canyon Road by a KIA Soul SUV.

Family members identified the girls with first names only as 12-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Reagan. Their families said they were best friends.

Both the girls had serious, critical injuries and were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

According to Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department, “Reagan is still in a medical induced coma and I’m told Olivia was released from the hospital and [is] home resting.”