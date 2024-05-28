One teen hit in Spanish Fork intersection comes home from hospital
May 28, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm
(Families of Reagan and Olivia)
SPANISH FORK — One of the teens hit at a Spanish Fork intersection has been released from the hospital, officials said.
On May 18, two teens were hit by a car while crossing the intersection at 2300 E. Canyon Road by a KIA Soul SUV.
Family members identified the girls with first names only as 12-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Reagan. Their families said they were best friends.
Both the girls had serious, critical injuries and were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.
According to Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department, “Reagan is still in a medical induced coma and I’m told Olivia was released from the hospital and [is] home resting.”
The community has rallied around the girls’ families – though the families said “we can never have too many people praying.”
Family is ‘praying for miracles’ after two girls hit by car in Spanish Fork
Residents have expressed concern about the intersection where the two girls were hit and said they have witnessed several other “close calls.” Since the collision, the city has announced they would put in a traffic light at the intersection where the girls were hit.
GoFundMe pages for both victims have been set up. You can visit them in the links below:
*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.