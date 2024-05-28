On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One teen hit in Spanish Fork intersection comes home from hospital

May 28, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Best friends Reagan (L) and Olivia (R) (Families of Reagan and Olivia)...

Best friends Reagan (L) and Olivia (R) (Families of Reagan and Olivia)

(Families of Reagan and Olivia)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — One of the teens hit at a Spanish Fork intersection has been released from the hospital, officials said.

On May 18, two teens were hit by a car while crossing the intersection at 2300 E. Canyon Road by a KIA Soul SUV.

Family members identified the girls with first names only as 12-year-old Olivia and 13-year-old Reagan. Their families said they were best friends.

Both the girls had serious, critical injuries and were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

According to Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department, “Reagan is still in a medical induced coma and I’m told Olivia was released from the hospital and [is] home resting.”

The community has rallied around the girls’ families – though the families said “we can never have too many people praying.”

Family is ‘praying for miracles’ after two girls hit by car in Spanish Fork

Residents have expressed concern about the intersection where the two girls were hit and said they have witnessed several other “close calls.” Since the collision, the city has announced they would put in a traffic light at the intersection where the girls were hit.

GoFundMe pages for both victims have been set up. You can visit them in the links below:

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A business owner was arrested by Sandy police, on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes. (FIL...

Alexander Campbell

Utah business owner arrested on suspicion of multiple vehicle related crimes

A Utah business owner has been arrested on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes after fleeing from a hit and run in Sandy.

56 minutes ago

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

Alexander Campbell

Young girl seriously injured in motorcycle collision in Utah County

A man and 10-year-old girl are injured following a car-versus-motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

60 minutes ago

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Elko County. (N...

Mark Jones

1 person killed, 9 others hurt in weekend crash in Nevada

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Elko County.

2 hours ago

soccer nets on a green grass...

Aimee Cobabe and Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio, Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Youth soccer league making changes after 25 reports of racism

The Utah Youth Soccer Association, known as  UYSA, is working to improve how it responds to racism on the soccer pitch.

2 hours ago

Veterans being greeted at a D,C, airport by other veterans and volunteers....

Mike Anderson

Honor Flight sends 73 Utah veterans to war memorials in D.C.

Over 70 Utah veterans were treated like royalty Tuesday, as they got a unique chance to reflect on their service in Washington D.C.

3 hours ago

One of the hot spots for search and rescue crews is Bridal Veil Falls up Provo Canyon. (Dan Rascon,...

Dan Rascon

Search and rescue crews prepare for busy summer season

As temperatures rise and people head into the high country, search and rescue teams are gearing up for what should be a busy summer.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

One teen hit in Spanish Fork intersection comes home from hospital