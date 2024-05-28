On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Are Jazz More Likely To Tank Or Get Better Next Season?

May 28, 2024, 4:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

Each week we will send out a prompt on KSL Sports ThreadsInstagramX, and Facebook pages asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Jazz Mailbag: Is Utah More Likely To Tank Or Get Better In 2024?

Question: What are the chances the Jazz stay or trade up from their #10 pick, vs. trading down or out?

Answer: This is a great question because it could honestly go either way.

It is very dependent on how the first seven or eight picks of the draft go. If Utah has its eye on two to three players and all of them are gone by 10, the Jazz could cut its losses and sell the pick for a player or future assets.

However, if a guy is available at seven that Utah thought would be gone in the top five, it’s just as possible that they package picks together to move up a few spots.

The safest assumption is that Utah will not be taking on three rookies in back-to-back drafts. The Jazz could sit at 10 and trade one or both of the later picks to keep stacking assets.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Question: Who do you think would be the best complimentary 1A guy next to Lauri (Markkanen)? (That’s semi-realistically obtainable)

Answer: Assuming the Jazz are looking for a co-star for Markkanen instead of a guy that would make him the second option, there are a few things to look at.

Markkanen and Keyonte George are potentially the two players who are most likely to stick around as the Jazz look to become a contender. Both Markkanen and George are pretty versatile players who can bring different things from different spots on the court.

This raises the question, should the Jazz target more versatile options or a specialist?

Let’s look at the Atlanta backcourt for this question. Trae Young is an elite playmaker and shooter but you cant ask him to do basically anything else. Dejounte Murray can bring scoring, playmaking, defense, and some of the other little things but he isn’t great at any one thing.

In this case, the Jazz would likely benefit from adding Murray more than Young.

Utah is desperate for players that can bring defense, playmaking, and basketball IQ. Whatever complimentary stars can check those boxes should be on the Jazz’s radar.

Question: (Are the Utah Jazz) More likely to tank or get better?

Answer: Again, this is a good question because both are equally possible.

The upcoming NBA Draft should set the tone for how the upcoming season looks for Utah. If the Jazz end up packaging picks for a rotation player, they are likely looking to improve on last season.

If the Jazz select two players in the draft or trade for more picks, it’s probably going to be another rebuilding year.

However, Utah’s front office is very opportunistic. If a big name becomes available midseason and the Jazz can put together the best package, they definitely will make that call.

The Jazz have a solid core and enough assets to quickly put together a competitive team if they play their cards right.

The last thing they want to do is make a move out of haste that ends up limiting their options down the road. Perhaps the biggest thing going for the Jazz right now is the fact that they have the freedom to go in almost any direction they want.

The Phoenix Suns are locked into multiple big contracts and will likely be a bottom-feeder for a long time once Kevin Durant and Devin Booker move on to their next chapters.

To answer the question directly, I don’t think the Jazz will go full tank mode next season. But, they also will likely find themselves outside of the playoff picture.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Olympic Athletes Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Foods To Break Diet

Almost all Olympians follow a very strict diet. However, even the best athletes in the world indulge in cheat foods from time to time.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 Fan Vote (2024)

It’s that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2023 college football season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Releases Statement Debunking Rumored ACC Courtship

Memorial Day weekend got off to an interesting start as rumors began to swirl that Utah was in the middle of a courtship with the ACC before even starting their journey with the Big 12.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Reportedly Lands Coveted European Guard Egor Demin

Egor Demin commits to BYU.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: After Continuing Family Legacy At BYU, Justin Sterner Has Eyes On MLB

Carrying on the family legacy at BYU was always the goal for Justin Sterner; he didn't always know if baseball would get him there.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Teams Honor, Remember Servicemembers On Memorial Day 2024

Sports teams around the Beehive State paid tribute to military servicewomen and servicemen on Memorial Day 2024.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Are Jazz More Likely To Tank Or Get Better Next Season?