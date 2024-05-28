On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man dead, one person in custody in Salt Lake City shooting

May 28, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

a black and white police car...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department squad car in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 that left one person dead. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police said a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of 3075 W. Decade Drive. Police also said a person of interest has been detained.

Police also said there is no threat to the community.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A business owner was arrested by Sandy police, on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes. (FIL...

Alexander Campbell

Utah business owner arrested on suspicion of multiple vehicle related crimes

A Utah business owner has been arrested on suspicion of a dozen vehicle-related crimes after fleeing from a hit and run in Sandy.

56 minutes ago

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

Alexander Campbell

Young girl seriously injured in motorcycle collision in Utah County

A man and 10-year-old girl are injured following a car-versus-motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Elko County. (N...

Mark Jones

1 person killed, 9 others hurt in weekend crash in Nevada

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Elko County.

2 hours ago

soccer nets on a green grass...

Aimee Cobabe and Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio, Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Youth soccer league making changes after 25 reports of racism

The Utah Youth Soccer Association, known as  UYSA, is working to improve how it responds to racism on the soccer pitch.

2 hours ago

Veterans being greeted at a D,C, airport by other veterans and volunteers....

Mike Anderson

Honor Flight sends 73 Utah veterans to war memorials in D.C.

Over 70 Utah veterans were treated like royalty Tuesday, as they got a unique chance to reflect on their service in Washington D.C.

3 hours ago

One of the hot spots for search and rescue crews is Bridal Veil Falls up Provo Canyon. (Dan Rascon,...

Dan Rascon

Search and rescue crews prepare for busy summer season

As temperatures rise and people head into the high country, search and rescue teams are gearing up for what should be a busy summer.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Man dead, one person in custody in Salt Lake City shooting