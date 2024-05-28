Man dead, one person in custody in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of 3075 W. Decade Drive. Police also said a person of interest has been detained.

Police also said there is no threat to the community.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Det. Javaid provides an update on this homicide investigation. Anyone with info on this case is asked to call 801–7 99–3000. We want to reiterate, there is no threat to our community. Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/T4K4EhJ1Di — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 28, 2024