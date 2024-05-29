Search and rescue crews prepare for busy summer season

PROVO — As temperatures rise and people head into the high country, search and rescue teams are gearing up for what should be a busy summer.

One of the hot spots for search and rescue crews is Bridal Veil Falls up Provo Canyon.

“We do get people that adventure up there and they get stuck or stranded and can’t figure out how they can get down,” said Sgt. Dallin Turner with Utah County Search and Rescue.

With blue skies and warmer temperatures, Turner says his team is preparing for another busy rescue season.

“It’s already started,” he said. “I just went on call last night and my wife said well we’ll see you next week.”

The team has already conducted a swift-water rescue exercise. The team also plans to do training for high-angle mountain rescues and open water rescues on Utah lake.

Turner said some quick safety tips before you head out include, proper footwear for where you are going; have enough food and water; know your skill level, and if you do need help don’t be afraid to call.

“We hear that a lot,” Turner said. “We don’t want to bug anybody, but our volunteers they love it. They are just waiting for the call,” said Turner.