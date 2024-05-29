On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

Honor Flight sends 73 Utah veterans to war memorials in D.C.

May 28, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


WASHINGTON D.C. — Over 70 Utah veterans were treated like royalty Tuesday, as they got a unique chance to reflect on their service.

For Morgan Warner and many other Vietnam veterans, the sound of bagpipes and displays of patriotism reminds them that despite tougher past times, people do care.

“It tugs at your heartstrings because when I came home, it wasn’t that way,” Warner said. “I had good friends that didn’t even know I’d been gone.”

Morgan Walker, a Marine veteran from Spanish Fork, Utah.

Morgan Walker, a Marine veteran from Spanish Fork, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

The journey was no doubt a part of it, also. It is seeing sights many of them have never seen, as well as symbols, like the Marine War Memorial and the raising of the flag after facing massive losses at Iwo Jima.

“Well, it’s to be a part of something greater than. What I am,” said Gary Winn, a veteran of the Vietnam War. “We all have parts, and so it doesn’t matter what part you play. Just to be a part of that puzzle.”

Garry Winn, a Marine veteran from Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Garry Winn, a Marine veteran from Pleasant Grove, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

A similar sight was seen at the Air Force Memorial. Kent Larkin started his career in Vietnam; the memorial represents everything for him.

“Air Force is my life, my whole family. We traveled around the world – 15 different assignments … We’re in the air when I was in the Air Force,” Larkin said.

Kent Larkin, an Air Force Veteran from Orem, Utah.

Kent Larkin, an Air Force Veteran from Orem, Utah. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

For many veterans, just having people say “thank you” is important.

“You can feel part of something by simply embracing, standing up, and saying, ‘You know what? Count me in,’ Winn said,

On Wednesday, the veterans will see the memorials of World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War.

Veterans and visitors at the Air Force Memorial. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Veterans visiting the Marine War memorial. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

