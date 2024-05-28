On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
U.S. Olympic Athletes Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Foods To Break Diet

May 28, 2024, 5:38 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Almost all Olympic athletes must follow a strict diet to help them perform to the best of their abilities.

However, even the best athletes in the world indulge in cheat foods from time to time.

Some Olympians went with classic cheat food options like burgers and french fries.

Olympic gold medalist and WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson went with a classic cheat food option. Pizza.

“My cheat food is pizza,” Wilson said. “I could eat a whole pizza. That’s my guilty pleasure. Thin crust, light on the cheese, there it is.”

RELATED: Consummate Winner A’ja Wilson Prepares To Lead USA Women’s Basketball In Paris

Other athletes had some more obscure choices.

American discus thrower Laulauga Tausaga was born in Hawaii and went with a hometown dish called Spam Musubi. Track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, born in Dallas, Texas, also went back to her roots by naming brisket as her cheat meal.

RELATED: Upcoming Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson

Other athletes didnt opt for a classic or obscure option but rather a simple one.

Swimmer Ryan Murphy, volleyball player Jordan Larson, and Paralympic sprinter Noah Malone made it known that they all have a sweet tooth.

RELATED: American Swimmer Ryan Murphy Credits Family For Success In Olympic Journey

From donuts to ice cream and even just chocolate, Olympians treat themselves too.

U.S. Olympic Athletes Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Foods To Break Diet